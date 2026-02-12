শুক্রবার, ১৩ ফেব্রুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১০:৫৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন

Farrhana Bhatt Opens Up On Bonding With Amaal Mallik: ‘My Mom Treats Him Like A Son’ | Television News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ১৩ ফেব্রুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ৪৩ সময় দেখুন
Last Updated:

From heated Bigg Boss 19 arguments to family dinners, Farrhana Bhatt reveals how Amaal Mallik became a part of her family ahead of their new music video release.

Amaal and Farrhana’s upcoming song is titled, Yahin Guzaar Doon. (Photo Credit: X)

The evolution of their relationship has culminated in a professional partnership for their upcoming music video, “Yahin Guzaar Doon.” Reflecting on this unexpected shift, Farrhana admitted that the transformation surprised even them.

“Jitne log shocked the uss cheez ko lekar, hum bhi khud the. Because we never thought that we would be such good friends outside the house, and that we would work together and actually trust each other as artists,” Farrhana told Times Now.

Farrhana shared that the collaboration wasn’t just a casual agreement; it was handled with professional grace. Despite being in touch after the show, Amaal reached out through her management team to propose the project. Before settling on their current track, Amaal had shared a different, “mesmerising” song with her, but ultimately chose Yahin Guzaar Doon—a track he penned nearly eight years ago—because of its resonance with his fandom.

What makes this partnership unique is how it has spilled over into their personal lives. Farrhana revealed that the friction of the Bigg Boss house has been replaced by mutual respect that involves their families.

“We often talk for quite (a few) hours. He talks to my mother. He has a huge amount of respect for my mother. My mother also treats him like a son. Daboo uncle treats me like a daughter. That’s the equation.”

Farrhana’s journey to this point has been marked by steady growth in the industry. Long before becoming a Bigg Boss 19 finalist, she showcased her acting chops as Jasmeet in the cult classic Laila Majnu and as Dolly in Notebook. Most recently, she made a cameo in the star-studded Singham Again.

However, it is this new chapter with Amaal Mallik that has fans buzzing. By turning a televised rivalry into a genuine friendship, Farrhana and Amaal are proving that the real “winner” of a reality show is often the connection made after the cameras stop rolling.

First Published:

February 13, 2026, 02:57 IST

