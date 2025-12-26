First since January 1902: Boxing Day Test rewrites 123 years of Ashes history | Cricket News

England’s Ben Stokes, second right, celebrates with teammates. (AP/PTI Photo)

The fourth Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground erupted into history on Friday as a staggering 20 wickets fell on the opening day — the first time such carnage has unfolded on Day One of an Ashes Test since January 1902. In a breathless, old-school shootout, Australia were bowled out for 152 yet still emerged with a first-innings lead after England collapsed for 110, leaving the contest finely poised despite the chaos.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The mayhem played out before a record-breaking Boxing Day crowd of 94,199 at the MCG, the largest ever for a day of Test cricket, eclipsing the attendance at the 2015 World Cup final. What they witnessed was a throwback to the uncovered-pitch era — movement, mistakes and momentum swings by the over.

England struck first after Ben Stokes won the toss on a green-tinged surface. Josh Tongue produced a career-best spell of 5 for 45, ripping through Australia’s top order as the hosts slid to 72 for 4 by lunch. Travis Head and Jake Weatherald departed cheaply, Marnus Labuschagne edged behind, and captain Steve Smith was bowled for nine attempting an ambitious drive.Usman Khawaja (29) briefly steadied the innings, while Michael Neser (35) and Cameron Green (17) added 52 for the seventh wicket, but Tongue returned to mop up the tail, dismissing Neser and Scott Boland with consecutive deliveries. Australia were done by tea — but the drama was only beginning.

Most wickets on Day 1 in AUS vs ENG Tests

25 – Melbourne, 1901/02

22 – The Oval, 1890

20 – The Oval, 1882

20 – Old Trafford, 1909

20 – Melbourne, 1894/95

20 – Melbourne, 2025/26

19 – Perth, 2025/26

England’s reply unraveled even faster. They slumped to 16 for 4 as Michael Neser (4 for 45) and Mitchell Starc exploited the same treacherous conditions. Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell fell cheaply before Joe Root edged behind for a duck.Harry Brook counter-punched with a brave 41 off 34 balls, adding 50 with Stokes, but Scott Boland (3 for 30) slammed the brakes on, removing Brook, Jamie Smith and Will Jacks in quick succession. England were dismissed inside 30 overs, conceding a 42-run deficit.Australia survived a nervous over before stumps to reach 4 without loss, leading by 46. The 20 wickets marked the most on Day One of a Boxing Day Test and the first Ashes Day One with 20 wickets since 1901/02.

Most wickets on Day 1 of a Test in Australia

