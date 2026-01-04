From Mumbai to Chennai: Before KKR, which five IPL teams showed faith in Mustafizur Rahman? Check full list | Cricket News

Mustafizur Rahman (IPL Photo)

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman has found himself in the spotlight again. On Saturday, the left-arm pacer was released by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), following a directive from the BCCI.The decision triggered a strong reaction back home, with the Bangladesh Cricket Board on Sunday announcing that the national team would not travel to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup due to security concerns.

While the episode has added a political layer to the story, Mustafizur’s IPL journey extends far beyond the current controversy. Before his brief association with KKR, five IPL franchises had shown faith in the Bangladeshi pacer over the years.Mustafizur made his IPL debut in 2016 with Sunrisers Hyderabad. It turned out to be a breakthrough season. He picked up 17 wickets in 16 matches, conceding runs at an impressive economy of 6.90. His cutters and change of pace made him a key weapon, especially at the death.He returned to SRH in 2017 but featured in just one match due to fitness issues, team balance, and national team commitments. In 2018, Mumbai Indians brought him in, where he played seven games and took seven wickets.Rajasthan Royals signed him in 2021, and Mustafizur delivered another steady season. He claimed 14 wickets in 14 matches, proving his value as a reliable overseas bowler. Delhi Capitals then picked him for multiple seasons. Between 2022 and 2025, he played for DC in three different editions, having taken 13 wickets across 13 matches. His best season with Delhi came in 2025, where he picked up four wickets in just three matches at an economy of 7.90.In 2024, Chennai Super Kings trusted him with a bigger role. Mustafizur responded by taking 14 wickets in nine matches, including a four-wicket haul.Mustafizur has played 60 IPL matches across five teams, taking 65 wickets at an average of 28.44 and a strike rate of 20.9. His best figures remain 4 for 29.KKR had bought him for Rs 9.20 crore after a bidding war at the Abu Dhabi auction. However, following the BCCI’s diktat, the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise released him. While the BCCI did not directly link the move to political tensions, it stated that the decision was driven by “what’s been happening all around”.