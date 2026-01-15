Harry Styles Announces New Album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, Sets March Release | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 16, 2026, 04:56 IST

Harry Styles has officially announced his new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, revealing the title, artwork and a March 6 release date.

Harry Styles is gearing up for a grand comeback. (Photo Credit: X)

Harry Styles is officially ushering in a new musical era. The global pop star on Thursday announced his brand-new album titled Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, confirming that the record will be released on March 6, 2026. The announcement has sent fans into a frenzy, with many hailing it as one of the most anticipated pop releases of the year.

Styles revealed the album artwork on his Instagram account, instantly sparking speculation about the sonic direction of the project. While the singer has remained tight-lipped about the sound, the playful yet intriguing title has already fuelled discussions about a possible disco-infused aesthetic layered with emotional storytelling.

A Follow-Up To Grammy-Winning Harry’s House

Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally serves as Styles’ first studio album since 2022’s Harry’s House, which went on to become a cultural juggernaut. The album earned him three Grammy Awards, including the coveted Album of the Year honour, cementing his status as one of pop music’s most influential solo artists.

For longtime fans, the announcement didn’t come entirely out of the blue. Over the past few weeks, Styles had been quietly teasing new material through cryptic clues. A mysterious website titled webelongtogether.com surfaced online, while billboards hinting at a new song appeared across several cities in the United States. Some fans also claimed to have received text messages and a voice memo from ‘HSHQ’ (Harry Styles Headquarters), which allegedly included lyrics from a song titled ‘We Belong Together’.

Last month, Styles further fuelled speculation by posting an eight-minute video titled Forever, Forever on social media. The clip, taken from his final tour stop in Reggio Emilia, Italy, in July 2023, ended with the words ‘We belong together’, prompting fans to connect the dots.

Everything We Know About the Album So Far

According to an official press release, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally will feature 12 tracks and is executive produced by Kid Harpoon. The British songwriter and producer has been a key creative collaborator for Styles since the start of his solo career, having worked on all of his albums since his 2017 self-titled debut.

The album is now available for preorder, with Styles sharing the purchase link directly through his Instagram bio. While the tracklist remains under wraps, expectations are high given the singer’s consistent track record of blending personal lyricism with genre-defying pop sounds.

Notably, the album also marks Styles’ first project since the death of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne in 2024, who passed away after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina. While Styles has not publicly addressed the loss in connection with the album, fans believe the new music may carry deeper emotional undertones.

