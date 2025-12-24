বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:৩০ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says All We Imagine As Light Was ‘Thrown Out Of Theatres’ In 4 Days | Bollywood News দৌলতপুর সীমান্তে ভারতীয় নাগরিক আটক Shehnaaz Gill Dances To Hania Aamir’s Pakistani Song Amid Indo-Pak Tensions; Internet Reacts | Bollywood News Hockey now a power game, astroturf will benefit the players: Arjuna Awardee Ashok Dhyanchand | More sports News Rashmika Mandanna Click Vijay Deverakonda’s Cute Pic As Couple Heads On New Year Vacay | Telugu Cinema News দেশে ফেরার উদ্দেশে হিথ্রো বিমানবন্দরে তারেক রহমান Sunita Ahuja Confirms Rumours Of Govinda’s Affair; Dhurandhar 2 To Release In 5 Languages | Bollywood News History! Swastik Samal equals Sanju Samson’s Vijay Hazare Trophy record with double ton | Cricket News তারেক রহমানের ফেরা: ওসমানী বিমানবন্দরের নিরাপত্তা জোরদার রায়হান-তাজরীনের নেতৃত্বে ইবির মুট কোর্ট সোসাইটি
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Hockey now a power game, astroturf will benefit the players: Arjuna Awardee Ashok Dhyanchand | More sports News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ২৪ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Hockey now a power game, astroturf will benefit the players: Arjuna Awardee Ashok Dhyanchand | More sports News


NEW DELHI: Former India captain Ashok Kumar on Wednesday described modern hockey as a power-driven game dominated by physicality and expensive equipment, saying the era of classical, wrist-based hockey has largely faded.Ashok Kumar, an Arjuna Awardee and son of hockey legend Dhyan Chand, was speaking to the media here after attending the Sangram Singh Hockey Cup as chief guest.“It was an era of classical, artistic hockey, played with the wrists. Today’s hockey is played with the shoulders. We call it power hockey, and it has become a game where everything involved is very costly. In our time, we played with very little,” Ashok Kumar said.Drawing a comparison with cricket, he said boys still need just a bat, a ball and a few stumps to start playing the game, but hockey now requires astroturf facilities, which are increasingly absent in cities and colleges.Ashok Kumar, a 1975 Hockey World Cup-winning team member, urged the state and Union governments to equip every district with astroturf and synthetic grounds to revive grassroots hockey.He also stressed the responsibility of administrators and stakeholders to preserve the legacy of local clubs and tournaments that once nurtured players across the country.He expressed happiness over the 29th edition of the Sangram Singh Hockey Cup and said such competitions were vital for the sport’s survival.Recalling his time in Kota, Ashok Kumar said the city played an important role in his hockey journey, providing opportunities through its various clubs.“Hockey is our heritage. India is the only country to have won eight Olympic gold medals, along with four bronze and one silver. Small tournaments are what produce great players, and we need to promote them,” he said.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
History! Swastik Samal equals Sanju Samson’s Vijay Hazare Trophy record with double ton | Cricket News

History! Swastik Samal equals Sanju Samson’s Vijay Hazare Trophy record with double ton | Cricket News

Record! Devdutt Padikkal’s Karnataka script history, pull off unthinkable chase in Vijay Hazare Trophy opener | Cricket News

Record! Devdutt Padikkal’s Karnataka script history, pull off unthinkable chase in Vijay Hazare Trophy opener | Cricket News

Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar on domestic return, saves Delhi with 131 knock in Vijay Hazare Trophy opener | Cricket News

Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar on domestic return, saves Delhi with 131 knock in Vijay Hazare Trophy opener | Cricket News

Rohit Sharma lights up Mumbai’s Vijay Hazare Trophy opener with fastest ever century | Cricket News

Rohit Sharma lights up Mumbai’s Vijay Hazare Trophy opener with fastest ever century | Cricket News

Ashes: No Jofra Archer and Ollie Pope! England make changes to playing XI for 4th Test against Australia | Cricket News

Ashes: No Jofra Archer and Ollie Pope! England make changes to playing XI for 4th Test against Australia | Cricket News

Ishan Kishan slams 33-ball hundred, second-fastest by an Indian in List A cricket | Cricket News

Ishan Kishan slams 33-ball hundred, second-fastest by an Indian in List A cricket | Cricket News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST