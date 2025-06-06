Housefull 5A Ending Explained: Who Dies, Who Kills And Who Wins Akshay Kumar’s Jolly Game?

Last Updated: June 07, 2025, 03:59 IST

The story revolves around billionaire Ranjeet Dobriyal, worth 69 billion pounds, who dies a natural death a day before his 100th birthday.

Housefull 5A and 5B have left viewers confused.

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains major plot details from Housefull 5A, which released on June 6, 2025.]

Housefull 5A, the latest installment in the madcap comedy franchise, released in theatres on June 6, 2025. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film boasts a sprawling ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan, Jackie Shroff, and more. As the film garners mixed reviews, one version of the movie – Housefull 5A – is drawing attention for its chaotic, twist-filled climax.

The story revolves around billionaire Ranjeet Dobriyal, worth 69 billion pounds, who dies a natural death a day before his 100th birthday. However, his stepson Dev (Fardeen Khan) decides to hide the news to avoid ruining the party. Things take a turn when Ranjeet appears via hologram to reveal his heir—a son named Jolly from his first wife.

This revelation sparks an identity scramble with three “Jollys” emerging: Jalabuddin (Riteish Deshmukh), Jalbhushan (Abhishek Bachchan), and Julius (Akshay Kumar). Although none of them are actually Ranjeet’s biological son, they each attempt to prove they are to claim his fortune. A DNA test is planned on a luxury cruise to determine the real heir.

Things go haywire when Aakhri Pasta (Chunky Panday) spikes a drink meant for Batuk Patel (Johnny Lever), which the Jollys end up consuming. They wake up the next morning with no memory of the night before. Meanwhile, Dev, determined to keep the inheritance for himself, attempts to tamper with the Jollys’ DNA test. A doctor catches him in the act.

To silence the doctor, Dev feeds him peanut butter biscuits—aware of his allergy. Jolly 3 (Akshay) saves him temporarily with an injection, but when he leaves the scene, Dev stabs the doctor to death. The murder is witnessed by ship captain Sameer (Nikitin Dheer), who keeps quiet as he’s also a suspect and fears for his own name.

In the final twist, Dev partners with Jolly 2 (Abhishek Bachchan) to eliminate Sameer. This plan unravels as the investigation closes in, ultimately revealing Dev as the true killer. The Jollys, along with their partners (played by Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nargis Fakhri), clear their names just in time.

