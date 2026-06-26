Khushbu Sundar Gets Emotional As Daughter Avantika Marries Shravan Sreenivasan: ‘Eyes Are Still Moist’ | Tamil Cinema News

Last Updated: June 26, 2026, 22:00 IST

Khushbu Sundar shared first pictures from daughter Avantika Sundar’s wedding with Shravan Sreenivasan, calling the intimate ceremony magical.

Khushbu Sundar shared the first pictures from daughter Avantika Sundar’s intimate wedding with Shravan Sreenivasan and penned an emotional note.

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C’s elder daughter, Avantika Sundar, has tied the knot with Shravan Sreenivasan. The couple got married on June 25 in an intimate ceremony attended by family members and close friends.

Khushbu shared the first pictures from the wedding on social media and penned an emotional note, saying that the family was “truly speechless” after witnessing the special moment. She also said that their eyes were “still moist” and their hearts were filled with happiness and gratitude.

Khushbu Sundar Shares First Pictures From Daughter Avantika’s Wedding

In the pictures shared by Khushbu, Avantika and Shravan can be seen holding each other’s hands after the wedding ceremony. Avantika looked graceful in a pastel orange saree, while Shravan opted for traditional golden South Indian attire. Another photograph showed the newlyweds posing with their family, with everyone visibly emotional and joyous.

Sharing the pictures, Khushbu wrote, “We are truly speechless at this moment, for words seem inadequate to express the emotions we are experiencing.”

Reflecting on the importance of family and marriage, she added, “As parents, family has always been at the heart of everything we cherish, and we have always believed that marriages are made in heaven.”

Khushbu Sundar Gets Emotional As Avantika Marries Shravan Sreenivasan

On behalf of herself and her husband Sundar C, Khushbu announced that they were delighted to share the news of Avantika and Shravan’s wedding. She revealed that the ceremony took place on June 25 in the presence of their closest people.

She wrote, “Surrounded by the love of family and close friends, we witnessed a moment that will remain etched in our hearts forever. The warmth, affection, and goodwill that enveloped us made the occasion truly magical.”

Khushbu also shared that the wedding was intentionally kept close-knit, with only those who matter the most to the family present for the celebration. She thanked Spize Weddings and Events and GT Holidays for putting the celebration together and making it memorable.

“Our eyes are still moist, and our hearts are overflowing with happiness and gratitude,” she said.

Khushbu Seeks Blessings For Avantika And Shravan

Concluding her note, Khushbu asked fans and well-wishers to bless the newlyweds as they begin their new journey together.

“As Avantika and Shravan embark on this wonderful new chapter together, all we seek are your love and good wishes for a lifetime filled with happiness, companionship, and countless cherished memories,” she wrote.

The heartfelt post received love from fans, friends and members of the film fraternity, many of whom congratulated the family and sent blessings to the couple.

Who Is Avantika Sundar?

Avantika Sundar is the elder daughter of actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C. Unlike her parents, who have had long and successful careers in the entertainment industry, Avantika has largely stayed away from the limelight and prefers to maintain a private life.

She occasionally appears in family photographs shared by her parents on social media, but has otherwise kept a low public profile.

Shravan Sreenivasan, who married Avantika on June 25, also prefers to stay away from media attention. Not much is publicly known about his professional background. The couple’s intimate wedding reflected their preference for a private celebration surrounded by family and close friends.

For Khushbu and Sundar C, the wedding marked a deeply emotional family milestone, one they described as unforgettable and filled with love, gratitude and blessings.

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About the Author Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always …Read More

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