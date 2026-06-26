শনিবার, ২৭ জুন ২০২৬, ০৮:০৯ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘Can’t believe it’: Ex-England captain stunned by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi snub | Cricket News মসজিদে চেয়ার-টেবিল বসিয়ে জামায়াতের সভা Khushbu Sundar Gets Emotional As Daughter Avantika Marries Shravan Sreenivasan: ‘Eyes Are Still Moist’ | Tamil Cinema News ১০৪ দিনে হাম ও হামের উপসর্গে ৭০২ শিশুর মৃত্যু ভেনেজুয়েলায় ভূমিকম্পে নিহতের সংখ্যা বেড়ে ২৩৫ Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Match highlights: Ecuador 2-1 Germany; Resilient Ecuador stun sluggish Germany to close in on Round of 32 একই পরিবারের ৪ জনকে কুপিয়ে হত্যার ঘটনায় গোলাম পরওয়ারের শোক সিএমপির কোতোয়ালী থানার বিশেষ অভিযানে ডাকাতি, চুরি ও ছিনতাইকৃত ১৫৭টি মোবাইল ফোন, ০৫টি ল্যাপটপ, নগদ টাকা, আইএমইআই (IMEI) পরিবর্তনের মেশিন ও অন্যান্য সরঞ্জামাদি উদ্ধারসহ সংঘবদ্ধ চক্রের ০৫ সদস্য গ্রেফতার Samantha Ruth Prabhu Takes A Dig At Sobhita Dhulipala?; Ashok Pathak Recalls Meeting PM Modi | Bollywood News এবার আসছে মেটার ‘AI পেনডেন্ট’!
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘Can’t believe it’: Ex-England captain stunned by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi snub | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২৭ জুন, ২০২৬
  • ২১ সময় দেখুন
‘Can’t believe it’: Ex-England captain stunned by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi snub | Cricket News


Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (ANI Photo)

Former England captain Michael Vaughan expressed his surprise after India left teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out of the playing XI for the opening T20I against Ireland despite the youngster’s impressive rise in recent months.Sooryavanshi, who recently earned his maiden India call-up, was widely tipped to make his international debut in Belfast. However, India opted to retain the experienced opening combination of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, meaning the 15-year-old had to wait for his opportunity.Soon after India’s playing XI was announced and before the match got underway, Vaughan questioned the decision on social media.“Can’t believe India haven’t picked Vaibhav Sooryavanshi .. the best T20 player at the moment in the World,” Vaughan tweeted.India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field first, with Harshit Rana leading an impressive bowling effort. The fast bowler, returning after a four-month injury lay-off, claimed 3/24 as India reduced Ireland to 36/3 inside the Powerplay.Despite the early setbacks, Ireland recovered through captain Lorcan Tucker, who struck a composed 50 off 36 balls. Gareth Delany then blasted 49, while George Dockrell added a quickfire 19 as Ireland finished on a competitive 182/9. A 27-run over off Prasidh Krishna in the death overs proved crucial in lifting the hosts to a challenging total.India’s chase never truly gathered momentum. Abhishek Sharma produced a blazing 20-ball half-century, but Ireland’s disciplined pace attack kept striking at regular intervals. Debutant Jai Moondra dismissed Sanju Samson early, while Matt Hollard removed both Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer to put India on the back foot.With Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube and the lower order unable to build meaningful partnerships, India were bowled out for 148 as Ireland sealed a historic 34-run victory, their first-ever win over India in any format.While the result sparked plenty of discussion around India’s batting approach, Vaughan’s pre-match remarks on Sooryavanshi’s omission also drew significant attention as the teenager continued to wait for his international debut.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Match highlights: Ecuador 2-1 Germany; Resilient Ecuador stun sluggish Germany to close in on Round of 32

Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Match highlights: Ecuador 2-1 Germany; Resilient Ecuador stun sluggish Germany to close in on Round of 32

Scotland vs Brazil Highlights, FT, 0-3: Vini Jr brace fires Brazil top of group and into knockout rounds

Scotland vs Brazil Highlights, FT, 0-3: Vini Jr brace fires Brazil top of group and into knockout rounds

Delhi Capitals cricketer accused of sexual relationship under false promise of marriage | Cricket News

Delhi Capitals cricketer accused of sexual relationship under false promise of marriage | Cricket News

FIFA 2026 World Cup: France vs Iraq becomes first weather-delayed match after severe thunderstorms and lightning halt play | Football News

FIFA 2026 World Cup: France vs Iraq becomes first weather-delayed match after severe thunderstorms and lightning halt play | Football News

‘I am done with it’: Virat Kohli gives blunt verdict on Test comeback | Cricket News

‘I am done with it’: Virat Kohli gives blunt verdict on Test comeback | Cricket News

Match 1,000: Japan and Tunisia handed World Cup honour no two nations have ever received before | Football News

Match 1,000: Japan and Tunisia handed World Cup honour no two nations have ever received before | Football News

‘Can’t believe it’: Ex-England captain stunned by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi snub | Cricket News
‘Can’t believe it’: Ex-England captain stunned by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi snub | Cricket News
মসজিদে চেয়ার-টেবিল বসিয়ে জামায়াতের সভা
মসজিদে চেয়ার-টেবিল বসিয়ে জামায়াতের সভা
Khushbu Sundar Gets Emotional As Daughter Avantika Marries Shravan Sreenivasan: ‘Eyes Are Still Moist’ | Tamil Cinema News
Khushbu Sundar Gets Emotional As Daughter Avantika Marries Shravan Sreenivasan: ‘Eyes Are Still Moist’ | Tamil Cinema News
১০৪ দিনে হাম ও হামের উপসর্গে ৭০২ শিশুর মৃত্যু
১০৪ দিনে হাম ও হামের উপসর্গে ৭০২ শিশুর মৃত্যু
ভেনেজুয়েলায় ভূমিকম্পে নিহতের সংখ্যা বেড়ে ২৩৫
ভেনেজুয়েলায় ভূমিকম্পে নিহতের সংখ্যা বেড়ে ২৩৫
Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Match highlights: Ecuador 2-1 Germany; Resilient Ecuador stun sluggish Germany to close in on Round of 32
Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Match highlights: Ecuador 2-1 Germany; Resilient Ecuador stun sluggish Germany to close in on Round of 32
একই পরিবারের ৪ জনকে কুপিয়ে হত্যার ঘটনায় গোলাম পরওয়ারের শোক
একই পরিবারের ৪ জনকে কুপিয়ে হত্যার ঘটনায় গোলাম পরওয়ারের শোক
সিএমপির কোতোয়ালী থানার বিশেষ অভিযানে ডাকাতি, চুরি ও ছিনতাইকৃত ১৫৭টি মোবাইল ফোন, ০৫টি ল্যাপটপ, নগদ টাকা, আইএমইআই (IMEI) পরিবর্তনের মেশিন ও অন্যান্য সরঞ্জামাদি উদ্ধারসহ সংঘবদ্ধ চক্রের ০৫ সদস্য গ্রেফতার
সিএমপির কোতোয়ালী থানার বিশেষ অভিযানে ডাকাতি, চুরি ও ছিনতাইকৃত ১৫৭টি মোবাইল ফোন, ০৫টি ল্যাপটপ, নগদ টাকা, আইএমইআই (IMEI) পরিবর্তনের মেশিন ও অন্যান্য সরঞ্জামাদি উদ্ধারসহ সংঘবদ্ধ চক্রের ০৫ সদস্য গ্রেফতার
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Takes A Dig At Sobhita Dhulipala?; Ashok Pathak Recalls Meeting PM Modi | Bollywood News
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Takes A Dig At Sobhita Dhulipala?; Ashok Pathak Recalls Meeting PM Modi | Bollywood News
এবার আসছে মেটার ‘AI পেনডেন্ট’!
এবার আসছে মেটার ‘AI পেনডেন্ট’!
‘আমারে ওরা বাচতে দিলা না’, মায়ের কাছে শেষ বার্তা
‘আমারে ওরা বাচতে দিলা না’, মায়ের কাছে শেষ বার্তা
১০৪ দিনে হাম ও হামের উপসর্গে ৭০২ শিশুর মৃত্যু
হামের উপসর্গে আরও ১ শিশুর মৃত্যু, আক্রান্ত ১ হাজার ১৫৩
শেরপুরে জেলা ছাত্রদলের সাবেক সভাপতি শওকতের নেতৃত্বে শুভেচ্ছা মিছিল অনুষ্ঠিত
শেরপুরে জেলা ছাত্রদলের সাবেক সভাপতি শওকতের নেতৃত্বে শুভেচ্ছা মিছিল অনুষ্ঠিত
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates IPL history, becomes first player to win… | Cricket News
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates IPL history, becomes first player to win… | Cricket News
ভূঞাপুরে প্রতিবন্ধী তরুণী ধর্ষণকারীদের গ্রেপ্তার ও বিচারের দাবিতে মানববন্ধন
ভূঞাপুরে প্রতিবন্ধী তরুণী ধর্ষণকারীদের গ্রেপ্তার ও বিচারের দাবিতে মানববন্ধন
কক্সবাজারে আস্থা লাইফের প্রফেশনাল বিজনেস ডেভেলপমেন্ট ট্রেনিং ও মিটিং অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজারে আস্থা লাইফের প্রফেশনাল বিজনেস ডেভেলপমেন্ট ট্রেনিং ও মিটিং অনুষ্ঠিত
‘রামিসা হত্যাকাণ্ড নিয়ে কেউ যেন রাজনীতি না করেন’
‘রামিসা হত্যাকাণ্ড নিয়ে কেউ যেন রাজনীতি না করেন’
Dembele brings Champions League trophy to French Open after PSG’s title triumph – Watch | Tennis News
Dembele brings Champions League trophy to French Open after PSG’s title triumph – Watch | Tennis News
সীমান্তে পুশ-ইনের প্রতিবাদে নাসীরুদ্দীন পাটওয়ারীর কর্মসূচি ঘোষণা
সীমান্তে পুশ-ইনের প্রতিবাদে নাসীরুদ্দীন পাটওয়ারীর কর্মসূচি ঘোষণা
রাজধানীমুখী মানুষের ভিড়ে সরগরম দীঘিনালা বাস টার্মিনাল
রাজধানীমুখী মানুষের ভিড়ে সরগরম দীঘিনালা বাস টার্মিনাল
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST
Ads by coinserom