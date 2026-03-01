Ice-cool Sanju Samson fires India into T20 World Cup semis | Cricket News

Sanju Samson celebrates his half century during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal. (PTI Photo)

TimesofIndia.com in Kolkata: Moments after hitting the winning boundary, Sanju Samson took off his helmet and dropped to his knees to thank the almighty. Relief washed over the face of the right-hander who fired India into the T20 World Cup semifinals with a breathtaking knock. Even before the crowd could capture the winning moments, “Vande Mataram” played at full volume as the Indian dugout rushed out to celebrate what was a top run-chase under pressure. “Lehra Do” was up next and the laser lights joined the act as the announcer egged the crowd on. The party was only getting started in Kolkata after India (199/5) beat West Indies (195/4) with four deliveries to spare. Until a week ago in Ahmedabad, Sanju Samson was nowhere close to the Playing XI as India were happy with the two left-handers Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma as their two openers. However, the consistent off-spin threat, which led to early wickets, forced the think-tank to rework its strategy and bring Samson, a right-hander, back to the top of the order. He had lost his spot to an in-form Kishan but the tactical call forced the left-hander down to No.3 and left-right was restored.

The move worked in the must-win game against Zimbabwe in Chennai earlier this week as it not only gave India a brisk start but also kept spin away. Although spin was introduced early in Kolkata and India lost two early wickets, Samson unlocked his maximum potential when the team had its back to the wall. Chasing a stiff target, the right-hander played an unforgettable knock to help India advance to the semi-final of the multi-nation tournament. He drove well, cut fiercely and exhibited big-match temperament in front of a capacity crowd at the Eden Gardens. Pace or spin, Samson took them down with aplomb and never lost shape in the process. He hit the ball where it was meant to be hit but his ice-cool nerves stood out during his 50-ball 97*, which included 12 boundaries and four sixes.The pitch had a lot of dew and the absence of demons made batting less difficult; however, the scoreboard pressure of the virtual quarter-final made it a daunting task. Wickets falling from the other end didn’t change Samson’s approach; he continued to operate at a healthy strike-rate and kept the asking rate in check. The partnership with Suryakumar Yadav put the chase on track after the early wickets, giving it the much needed push with the breezy 42-run stand, off only 26 balls, with Tilak Varma.

Sanju Samson plays a shot during the T20 World Cup Super 8 Group 1 match against West Indies at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. (ANI)

When Hardik Pandya joined Samson, the equation was under control: 55 runs were needed off 32 balls. With batting to follow, India controlled the game from that point. Samson and Pandya put India in striking distance of the win, with Samson helping India cross the line with five wickets in hand.Earlier, after electing to field first, India’s fielding was a major disappointment, and the group let the bowlers down in excellent batting conditions. Three misfield boundaries, two dropped catches and one missed run-out opportunity cost India dearly as they were not able to peg the high-flying West Indies batting line-up back with regular breakthroughs. The situation wasn’t alarming by any means at the halfway mark, as the bowlers kept the score down to 82/1. The scoreboard could have been much worse had they taken the catch and capitalised on the run-out opportunity but it was nowhere near panic territory.Both Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy had three overs left, and Suryakumar Yadav’s smart bowling changes gave India a tactical edge going into the second half of the innings. The West Indies signalled intent as they took 17 runs off Chakaravarthy’s second over. Body language dropped ever so briefly because Eden Gardens was about to erupt in the 12th over, bowled by Bumrah.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Roston Chase during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. (AP)

Two wickets, including that of the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer, got the crowd roaring and ‘Boom Boom Bumrah’ chants reverberated in the stands every time the bowler stood on top of his mark. He had the matchup advantage over the left-hander and dismissed him in just two deliveries, adding another wicket with a slower ball that completely deceived the well-set Roston Chase. From 102/1, the scoreboard became 103/3 in the space of a couple of deliveries and India did what assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate expected: fight fire with fire.When the hosts circled for the final drinks interval of the innings at the end of the 14th over, the scoreboard showed a controlled 119/3, but India still had to get a Hardik Pandya over out of the way. During the break, head coach Gautam Gambhir went straight to the all-rounder and discussed the angle he could explore against Sherfane Rutherford. Pandya executed the plan perfectly, dismissing the left-hander off the first delivery to put India in a commanding position.125/4 with just five to play wasn’t a bad position, especially with four overs from Bumrah and Arshdeep, and one from Chakarvarthy remaining. Heavy dew started to settle in but one would have backed them to do the job in those crunch situations.

West Indies’ Rovman Powell and Jason Holder run between wickets during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 1 match against India at Eden Gardens Stadium, in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI)

What unfolded, however, in the next five overs was a very calculated muscular assault from Rovman Powell and Jason Holder; together, they added 70 runs in the next 30 deliveries, taking down Bumrah, Arshdeep, and Chakarvarthy in the process.Bumrah conceded 26 runs in his last two overs, Chakarvarthy conceded 14, and Arshdeep leaked 30 from his remaining two overs. The 16th over, bowled by Arshdeep, swung momentum West Indies’ way as 24 runs came off it. The left-armer looked out of sorts, conceding two sixes, five wides and two more wides, causing shoulders to drop in the field. Bumrah gave it his all in the two remaining overs and his reaction after Varun let a ball go for a boundary summed up the overall performance in the field. Which was a big let down on their biggest evening of the tournament till date.However, a special Samson plastered all the cracks to book a semi-final date with England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5.Brief Scores: West Indies 195/4 in 20 overs (Roston Chase 40, Jason Holder 37, Rovman Powell 34; Jasprit Bumrah 2-36)India: 199/5 in 19.2 overs (Sanju Samson 97; Jason Holder 2-38)