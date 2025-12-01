ILT20 Season 4: ‘T20 leagues and international cricket can coexist,’ says Lockie Ferguson | Cricket News

Lockie Ferguson during the captain’s press meet. (Image source: ILT20)

TimesofIndia.com in Dubai: Desert Vipers captain Lockie Ferguson feels the mushrooming T20 leagues around the world are not a big threat to international cricket. The New Zealand speedster said the increase in the number of T20 leagues is great for the sport. The fourth season of the ILT20 begins on Tuesday with a rematch of last season’s final between defending champions Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers.“I think they can coexist for sure,” Ferguson told reporters on eve of the fourth season of the ILT20.“What’s great about these franchise tournaments—this one in particular—is I remember being on a journey myself, working with the Blackcaps senior bowlers, and you learn so much so quickly. I can imagine local young players coming into these groups and learning from the guys who are on the big stage. Their development will be so quick.

“From the franchise point of view, it’s great. Obviously, international cricket has been working in and around it. I know the players are passionate about playing for their country. It’s a different style of play that they adopt. From a cricketing point of view, it’s on the up, and it’s great to see the sport doing so well internationally,” he added.

Ferguson, who led the Desert Vipers to the final last season—their second in the ILT20—said a well-balanced bowling unit will help his side do well this time around as well.“We played great cricket throughout the tournament last season, so this year we’re looking to do even better. We have some new faces, so I’m excited about it. I’m looking forward to working alongside Naseem Shah, David Payne and Khuzaima Tanveer in what is a well-balanced bowling attack.“What’s great about this tournament is that the young players get a chance to learn very quickly,” said Ferguson.The presence of Indian playersThe arrival of Indian players Dinesh Karthik, Piyush Chawla and former India U-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand will lend a new edge to ILT20 Season 4. Karthik will represent Sharjah Warriorz, while the Chawla-Chand duo will bolster the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.“Three Indian players will be great. Of course, we know Indian fans love Indian players. So we’re really, really looking forward to that,” ILT20 CEO David White said.“The quality of cricket is going to be really high with nine overseas players per team. Now we’ve also introduced some Kuwait players and Saudi players as well. We see the future of this league being very much a Gulf region league, not just the UAE.”This edition marks a new chapter in the league’s journey, with ILT20 organising its first-ever player auction and including players from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait for the first time.“Starting on UAE National Day, there are already a lot of overseas visitors in the city. So we think we’re going to have big crowds.“We’re lucky that we have a fantastic fan base of not only Pakistanis, Indians, Bangladeshis and Afghans, but this year we have also tried to incorporate the wider community,” said White.