IPL 2025 suspended: When was the last time Indian Premier League stopped midway? | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been officially suspended as of Friday, May 9, following escalating regional tensions and national security concerns between India and Pakistan. The decision came shortly after the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) fixture in Dharamsala was postponed, on a day Pakistan fired eight missiles toward Indian territories, including Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia, all of which were successfully intercepted by India’s air defence.Although no IPL venues were directly threatened, the BCCI and IPL Governing Council acted swiftly to prioritise player safety and operational security. Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The suspension affects the final stretch of the season, with 16 matches remaining, including 12 league games and four playoff fixtures.The last time the IPL was halted midway was in 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 edition was suspended on Tuesday, May 4, after multiple bio-bubble breaches and rising cases among players and staff. It later resumed in September 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Back in 2025, signs of a pause were visible earlier when the PBKS vs Mumbai Indians match was moved from Dharamsala to Ahmedabad after the government closed airspace in northern regions. On May 9, following the official postponement of PBKS vs DC, teams, officials, and broadcasters were evacuated via a special train arranged by the BCCI.BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla stated, “We’re organising a train to bring everyone back safely. The match has been called off, and the stadium evacuated. We will decide on the tournament’s future based on tomorrow’s situation, but player safety is our top priority.”