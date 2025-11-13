Ishan Kishan to Mumbai Indians? Ex-India player’s bold statement stirs fans | Cricket News

Ishan Kishan of Sunrisers Hyderabad (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images)

Ishan Kishan’s IPL 2025 campaign started with a bang but fizzled out as the season progressed. The left-hander, who began the year with a stunning century against Rajasthan Royals, couldn’t quite maintain that momentum for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Across 14 matches, Kishan scored 354 runs at an average of 35.40 and a strike rate of 152.59 — solid on paper, but his numbers tell a different story once that century is taken out. After his unbeaten 106*, he managed just one half-century in the remaining games, leaving SRH with a lingering problem in their top order.Also Watch:

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes the issue lies in Kishan’s batting position. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif suggested that the wicketkeeper-batter should consider moving back to Mumbai Indians , where he could reclaim his preferred role as an opener. “Ishan Kishan is a better batter at Wankhede. He will open if he plays for MI. At SRH, he’s batting at number three, and there’s a huge difference. Despite taking him for a high price, Hyderabad haven’t been able to give him the right slot,” Kaif said. He further added that a return to MI would benefit both parties. “Maybe Ishan himself would want to go to Mumbai if a deal is possible. For MI, it’s a great option — having an Indian opener and wicketkeeper allows flexibility with foreign players.” The stats back Kaif’s point. As an opener, Kishan has scored 1,733 runs in 55 innings at an average of 33.98. But when pushed to number three, that average dips to 26.60. After SRH picked him for ₹11.25 crore in the IPL auction, Kishan revealed he had called teammate Abhishek Sharma to understand his role. “I straightaway called Abhishek and asked what they expected. He said, ‘just hit each and every ball, that’s your job, enjoy your game.’ That’s the best part about this team,” Kishan shared after the match against Rajasthan.