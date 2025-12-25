‘It had an unsavoury taste’: Bavuma reflects on Conrad’s ‘grovel’ remark after India tour | Cricket News

South Africa chief coach Shukri Conrad, left, talks with captain Temba Bavuma. (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has addressed the controversy surrounding Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad’s “grovel” comment during the recent tour of India, admitting the phrasing was unfortunate while insisting it reflected the intensity of a fiercely contested Test series rather than any deeper intent.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!South Africa enjoyed a historic red-ball campaign in India, clinching a landmark 2-0 Test series win to end a 25-year wait, before going on to lose both the ODI and T20I series. While the tour was largely competitive and respectful, Conrad’s remarks during the second Test in Guwahati briefly shifted the spotlight away.

Writing in his ESPNcricinfo column, Bavuma revealed that even he was unsettled when he first heard the comment. “The first time I heard about it, it had that unsavoury taste to it,” Bavuma wrote, referring to Conrad’s statement that South Africa wanted to make India “grovel”.The comment drew comparisons with past racially charged remarks in the game, prompting intense media scrutiny. Bavuma said he was repeatedly asked to clarify the coach’s intent. “Shukri also took some heat for his ‘grovel’ remark. I was put under pressure by the media on that side, asking me to clarify the comments that were made,” he said.

Bavuma added that Conrad was best placed to explain himself and eventually did so. “I thought Shukri was the man best positioned to give context to it all,” he wrote. “Shukri spoke after the ODI series and put that issue to bed. In hindsight, he said he could have chosen a better word and I agree with him.”The South Africa skipper framed the episode as a reminder of how emotionally charged the series was for his group. “I think it just reminded me how tough and competitive the Test series was and what it meant to certain individuals within the group,” Bavuma said.