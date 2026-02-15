Jacqueline Fernandez Gets Rs 30 Crore Helicopter From Sukesh Chandrasekhar; Rohit Saraf NOT Locked For Heer Ranjha | Bollywood News

Last Updated: February 15, 2026, 22:00 IST

Valentine’s Day just got a lot more dramatic… at least on paper. From inside a Delhi jail, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has claimed he has gifted actor Jacqueline Fernandez a customised helicopter worth around Rs 30 crore, along with yet another emotional letter addressed to her.

On Valentine’s Day, romance lovers across India had a reason to celebrate. Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali officially announced their return to the world of epic love stories with Heer Ranjha, a cinematic retelling of the timeless Punjabi folk romance. But just as excitement around the project began soaring, speculation around the film’s lead casting sparked confusion.

Meghan Markle has offered the clearest glimpse yet of her four-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet, sharing a new photograph to mark Valentine’s Day. In an Instagram post, the Duchess of Sussex unveiled a candid image of her husband, Prince Harry, smiling as he cradles Princess Lilibet in a grassy field at sunset.

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav is currently facing legal proceedings over a cheque-bounce case amounting to nearly Rs 9 crore. On February 14, a video that went viral on social media showed the actor thanking Salman Khan, calling him a constant source of support. The video left fans wondering whether he had been released from Tihar Jail. However, turns out it is an old video that actually dates back to 2018. Now, Rajpal Yadav’s wife Radha Yadav has also dismissed claims that he has been released from jail. She clarified that he is not out of Tihar Jail yet, and that he remains in custody, awaiting his next court hearing.

Well, that escalated quickly. Just a day after audiences began rating O Romeo online, the film’s review section quietly disappeared from BookMyShow, replaced by a notice citing a court directive.

