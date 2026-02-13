James Van Der Beek’s Family Calls $2M Fundraiser ‘A Light’ After Actor’s Death At 48 | Hollywood News

Last Updated: February 14, 2026, 03:18 IST

Friends and fans rally around James Van Der Beek’s family, raising over $2 million in support as loved ones express gratitude and ask for privacy.

James Van Der Beek died at 48. (Photo Credit : X)

The outpouring of support following the death of James Van Der Beek has brought comfort to his loved ones, who say a wave of generosity from fans and friends has offered solace during an incredibly painful time. The actor, best known for his work on Dawson’s Creek, passed away on February 11 at the age of 48 after a three-year battle with colorectal cancer.

His wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, shared the news on social media, revealing that he “passed away peacefully” and faced his final days with “courage, faith, and grace.” In the aftermath, friends organised a fundraiser in his honour to help support Kimberly and their six children as they navigate the financial and emotional challenges ahead.

Fundraiser Becomes Symbol Of Community Support

The online campaign was launched shortly after his passing with the aim of covering essential living expenses, outstanding bills and educational needs for the couple’s children. The description noted that prolonged medical care and the costs of fighting cancer had placed significant financial strain on the family, leaving them facing uncertainty about maintaining stability in their daily lives.

Within less than 48 hours, the fundraiser exceeded $2 million — a milestone organisers described as deeply moving. In an update posted on the page, they expressed heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming response.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for showing up for James and his beautiful family. Your kindness has meant more than we can put into words. In the middle of deep grief, your support has been a light,” the message read, highlighting how contributions had become a powerful reminder of solidarity and compassion.

The organisers emphasised that the support demonstrated how community and shared memories of the actor’s life continue to bring people together even in mourning.

Loved Ones Request Privacy Amid Grief

As donations continued to pour in, organisers also urged the public and media to respect the family’s need for space. They explained that Kimberly and the children are currently focused on grieving together and adjusting to life without their husband and father.

“Right now, the family is taking time to mourn and be with one another. We kindly ask members of the media and the public to give them space and privacy as they walk through this painful season,” the statement added, stressing the importance of understanding during this period.

Supporters were encouraged to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers, with organisers thanking contributors for honouring the actor’s legacy through generosity and empathy.

