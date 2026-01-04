সোমবার, ০৫ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০১:০৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
Boxing National Championships: 'Logistical' issues, delays mar opening day; women's matches pushed back | Boxing News মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত এমদাদুল হক ভরসার শতকোটি টাকার সম্পদ, বার্ষিক আয় ২ কোটি Jay Shah says India aims to host 2036 Olympics; hopes Gujarat will contribute 10 medals | More sports News Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij Announce Separation; Ayesha Khan Pens Heartfelt Note Celebrating Shararat Success | Bollywood News Nayak 2 Confirmed: Anil Kapoor Will Also Act In Film Besides Producing It, Says Co-Producer Deepak Mukut | Bollywood News WPL 2026: Meg Lanning named UP Warriorz captain | Cricket News কুষ্টিয়া-১ (দৌলতপুর) আসনে রেজা আহমেদের মনোনয়নপত্র বৈধ ঘোষণা দুয়েকদিনের মধ্যে বিএনপির চেয়ারম্যান হচ্ছেন তারেক রহমান: মির্জা ফখরুল কালিয়াকৈরে সহস্রাধিক শীতার্ত মানুষের মাঝে কম্বল বিতরণ
খেলাধুলা

Jay Shah says India aims to host 2036 Olympics; hopes Gujarat will contribute 10 medals | More sports News

  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৪ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Jay Shah says India aims to host 2036 Olympics; hopes Gujarat will contribute 10 medals | More sports News


International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah on Sunday said that after hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2030, India is aiming to host the Olympic Games in Gujarat in 2036 and has set a target of winning 100 medals.Speaking at an event in Surat, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a key role in bringing the Commonwealth Games to Gujarat.

Jay Shah’s 2036 Olympic blueprint for India: ‘8 Medals won’t cut it’

“After Commonwealth 2030, we are aiming to host the Olympics in 2036 here,” Shah said.Referring to India’s showing at the Paris Olympics 2024, where the country won eight medals, Shah said the target for the 2036 Olympics should be at least 100 medals. He said Gujarat should contribute 10 of those medals.He also said women athletes are expected to win at least two medals from Gujarat’s total.Shah praised the Indian men’s cricket team for winning the 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados and the 2025 Champions Trophy.Talking about women’s sports, he said that earlier many parents wanted their sons to become like Virat Kohli, but now several parents want their daughters to follow cricketers such as Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur.



