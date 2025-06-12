Kabir Khan Backs Deepika Amid Spirit Row: ‘Aamir, Akshay Work 8-Hr Shifts, Why Shouldn’t She?’

Last Updated: June 12, 2025, 20:52 IST

Triptii Dimri has replaced Deepika Padukone in Spirit.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan has come out in strong support of Deepika Padukone amid her reported fallout with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga over her demand for an 8-hour work shift. Speaking to Movified, Kabir backed Deepika’s stance and revealed that even industry stalwarts like Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar follow similar routines.

The Chandu Champion director emphasized the need for work-life balance on film sets. “I work with 500 people on a set—each has a family and a life beyond work. Mental health and efficiency are just as important,” he said. Kabir called Deepika’s demand for a structured 8-hour workday a “fair point.”

He went on to add, “Aamir Khan works on an 8-hour shift. Akshay Kumar too. So I don’t see why Deepika should be denied the same.” Kabir also shut down the idea that filmmaking should come at the cost of personal time, sharing that he avoids overtime, restricts shoot hours, and never works on the 7th day of the week. “These are basic rules,” he added.

Addressing Deepika’s reported Rs 25 crore fee demand for Spirit, Kabir clarified the ongoing debate around male actors earning more. He stated that such assumptions are often misunderstood and stressed the importance of star power. “Whoever brings in the viewers, whether it’s an actor, director, man or woman… they deserve to be paid what they’re worth. Deepika consistently pulls crowds, so she rightly commands the fee she does.”

Kabir concluded by saying that every actor has the right to set professional boundaries. “If a filmmaker doesn’t agree, they should have a valid reason. It’s that simple.”

On the work front, Deepika was recently announced as part of Atlee and Allu Arjun’s upcoming film AA22 X A6. Judging by the teaser, she appears to play a warrior princess in the action-packed venture.

