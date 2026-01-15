Kartik Aaryan Gives Up Rs 15 Crore Fee After Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Flops: Report | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 15, 2026, 23:28 IST

After Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri failed at the box office, Kartik Aaryan reportedly waived Rs 15 crore from his fees in a rare show of support.

Kartik Aaryan starred in Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri along with Ananya Panday. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amid reports of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri failing to make an impact at the box office, new details have emerged about Kartik Aaryan’s response to the film’s disappointing performance. Contrary to rumours suggesting tension between the actor and producer Karan Johar, industry sources claim Kartik voluntarily gave up a substantial portion of his remuneration to support the makers.

According to reliable industry insiders quoted by Bollywood Hungama, Kartik waived off Rs 15 crore from his agreed fees for the Dharma Productions-backed film shortly after its release. The move comes at a time when several Hindi films are struggling theatrically, making the actor’s gesture stand out in an industry often criticised for its risk-averse stars.

Kartik’s Gesture Wins Industry Praise

Sources describe Kartik’s decision as both mature and responsible, especially in an era when box office failures are becoming increasingly common. While actors are quick to celebrate success, very few step forward to share the burden when a film underperforms. Kartik’s willingness to take a financial hit has reportedly been appreciated within trade circles, with many calling it a “need of the hour” approach.

Insiders further claim that Kartik stood firmly by the film and its producers even as it struggled to find audiences. His actions are being seen as those of a collaborator rather than just a leading man, reinforcing the idea that long-term relationships in the industry are built not only on hits but also on how failures are handled.

Interestingly, this is not the first instance of Kartik extending such support. A few years ago, following the underperformance of Shehzada, the actor had similarly waived off a significant portion of his fees to ease the pressure on the producers. Industry observers point out that such gestures are rare among stars of his generation and reflect a sense of accountability that could serve him well in the long run.

Meanwhile, rumours about a fallout between Kartik and Karan Johar have also been firmly dismissed. Reports suggesting that Johar’s talent agency DCAA and Kartik had parted ways are being described as baseless. Sources close to Dharma Productions insist that both parties have laughed off the speculation.

In fact, Kartik is currently shooting Naagzilla, which is co-produced by Dharma Productions, further underlining that his professional equation with Johar remains intact. Insiders add that discussions are already underway for a third collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker, putting an end to chatter about strained ties.

