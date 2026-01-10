Katrina Kaif Wishes ‘ZNMD’ Co-Star Farhan Akhtar ‘Love And Light’, Sends Him Birthday Wishes | Bollywood News

শনিবার, ১০ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৮:১২ পূর্বাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Katrina Kaif Wishes 'ZNMD' Co-Star Farhan Akhtar 'Love And Light', Sends Him Birthday Wishes

  শনিবার, ১০ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Last Updated:

Katrina Kaif and Farhan Akhtar have shared the screen space in their superhit movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which also starred Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Kalki Koechlin.

Katrina Kaif wished her Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Farhan Akhtar a happy birthday on social media.

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif took to her social media account to wish her ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ co-star Farhan Akhtar on his birthday on January 9, further also wishing him the ‘best year’. The actress, sharing a picture of Farhan on her social media account, wrote, “Happiest Birthday @faroutakhtar Wishing you the best year filled with lots of love and light.”

For the uninitiated, Katrina Kaif and Farhan Akhtar have shared the screen space in their superhit movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which also starred Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Kalki Koechlin. Katrina was paired opposite Hrithik in the movie.

Talking about Katrina, the actress who embraced motherhood a few months ago, recently revealed the name of her baby boy. Revealing the name in a joint post with husband and actor Vicky Kaushal, they shared an adorable picture of their little son’s hand placed on Katrina and Vicky’s hands.

Announcing the name on social media, they wrote, “Our Ray of Light…Vihaan Kaushal…Prayers are answered…Life is beautiful…Our world is changed in a instant…Gratitude beyond words (sic).”

For the uninitiated, Katrina and Vicky embraced parenthood on November 7, 2025. Sharing the happy news on social media, the couple had dropped a joint post that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky.” They decided to keep the caption simple with “Blessed. Om (sic).”

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot back in 2021 in a private ceremony in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, after dating for a few years.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

January 10, 2026, 07:25 IST

