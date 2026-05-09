Kevin McKidd Reacts To Harry Potter Casting Rumours: ‘Never Say Never’ | Hollywood News

Last Updated: May 09, 2026, 22:12 IST

Kevin McKidd addresses rumors he may play Arthur Weasley in the new Harry Potter series after his Greys Anatomy exit.

News18

The wizarding world rumour mill is working overtime again, and this time, Kevin McKidd is right at the centre of it. Ever since news of HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter adaptation picked up steam, fans have been busy fancasting their dream actors and McKidd’s name keeps popping up for one particular role.

The actor, best known for playing Dr Owen Hunt in Grey’s Anatomy, recently reacted to online speculation suggesting he could play Arthur Weasley in the upcoming Harry Potter series. And judging by his response, he’s definitely not shutting the door on the idea.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, McKidd addressed the growing rumours with a playful, “Never say never.”

Fans online have spent months saying the actor would be a perfect fit for Ron Weasley’s warm and slightly chaotic father. Many have also pointed out his resemblance to Mark Williams, who famously played Arthur Weasley in the original Harry Potter film franchise.

The casting chatter only got louder after HH, the actress reportedly cast as Ginny Weasley in the new series, followed McKidd on social media — because of course the internet noticed immediately.

McKidd admitted he had seen the fan theories floating around online and made it very clear that stepping into Hogwarts would actually be a dream come true. “I’m a massive Harry Potter fan,” he shared during the interview.

But here’s the twist: this wouldn’t have been his first time entering the Harry Potter universe.

During the same conversation, McKidd revealed that he had actually been offered a role in the original Harry Potter film franchise years ago — and turning it down is something he still regrets.

The actor explained that at the time, he was tied to his series Journeyman and was waiting to find out whether the show would be renewed for another season.

“I was under contract, and [director] David Yates sent me a letter offering me a role in the final two Harry Potter films, and I was unable to do it because I was waiting to hear if Journeyman was picked up or not, and then it was not picked up,” he said.

Unfortunately for McKidd, the show did not get renewed — meaning he ended up missing the Harry Potter opportunity entirely.

Looking back at it now, the actor admitted the missed chance still stings a little. “So I missed out on that chance of being in the final two Harry Potter films back in the day, which still makes me sad,” he shared.

Still, it sounds like he’d happily trade hospital scrubs for wizard robes if another opportunity comes along. McKidd added that if the rumours ever became reality, he would love another “crack” at joining the franchise.

With HBO still keeping several casting announcements tightly under wraps, fans are now even more convinced that McKidd may eventually find his way to Hogwarts after all.

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