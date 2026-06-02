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কালিয়াকৈর চারটি গুরুত্বপূর্ণ সড়ক নির্মাণ কাজের ভিত্তি স্থাপন উদ্বোধন করেন মাননীয় সংসদ সদস্য মোঃ মজিবুর রহমান বাঘাইছড়ি পৌরসভার উদ্যোগে মশক নিধন কর্মসূচির শুভ উদ্বোধন অতিরিক্ত তীব্র তাপমাত্রা বৃদ্ধি হওয়ায় সাধারণ জনজীবন হয়ে উঠেছে দুর্বিষহ গত ২৪ ঘন্টায় সিএমপির বিভিন্ন থানার বিশেষ অভিযানে নিষিদ্ধ ঘোষিত সংগঠন আওয়ামীলীগ, যুবলীগ, ছাত্রলীগ ও অন্যান্য অঙ্গসংগঠনের ৬৮ (আটষট্টি) জন নেতা-কর্মী গ্রেফতার সীমান্তে পুশ-ইনের প্রতিবাদে নাসীরুদ্দীন পাটওয়ারীর কর্মসূচি ঘোষণা India Women vs England Women Live Score, 3rd T20I Ram Charan’s Fan Scares Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Event; Shilpa Shinde Reacts To Harassment Allegations | Bollywood News আপনি উন্মাদ ও অকৃতজ্ঞ, সবাই আপনাকে ঘৃণা করে: নেতানিয়াহুকে ট্রাম্প ডেঙ্গু রোগীদের পরীক্ষার খরচে ৮০ শতাংশ ছাড় দেওয়া হবে: স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী পতেঙ্গায় অবৈধ বাজারজাত করণে ১৪শ লিটার জ্বালানি তেল জব্দ
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Ram Charan’s Fan Scares Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Event; Shilpa Shinde Reacts To Harassment Allegations | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২ জুন, ২০২৬
  • ৫৪ সময় দেখুন
Ram Charan’s Fan Scares Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Event; Shilpa Shinde Reacts To Harassment Allegations | Bollywood News


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A fan rushing toward Ram Charan startled Janhvi Kapoor at the Peddi event; Shilpa Shinde reacted to harassment allegations against a TV producer.

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Ram Charan's fan startled Janhvi Kapoor; Shilpa Shinde reacted to harassment allegations.

Ram Charan’s fan startled Janhvi Kapoor; Shilpa Shinde reacted to harassment allegations.

A video from the recent promotional event of Peddi has gone viral on social media after a fan reportedly breached security and rushed towards actor Ram Charan during the gathering. The unexpected incident briefly created tension at the venue and left co-star Janhvi Kapoor visibly startled.

For More: Janhvi Kapoor Shocked After Fan Rushes Towards Ram Charan During A Peddi Event, Video Goes Viral

Actress Shilpa Shinde, who became a household name after playing the gullible character of Angoori Bhabhi, has made a startling revelation about her dispute during her exit from the popular show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!’. She said that the sexual harassment allegations she had levelled against the show’s producer were false

For More: Shilpa Shinde Admits Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Producer Were False

For months, rumours linking Trisha Krishnan and actor-politician Vijay have remained a hot topic among fans and on social media. With The buzz surrounding their relationship has refused to die down Trisha seemingly had a quiet message for those invested in the rumours surrounding her.

For More: ‘Only Nose I Allow…’: Trisha Krishnan Takes A Dig At Trolls Amid Dating Rumours With Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

Rhea Chakraborty faced a lot following the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress was subjected to serious social media scrutiny, but even after going through so much, she still chose to believe in love. In a recent interview, Rhea opened up about how she managed to not let the trauma override her life over the last few years.

For More: ‘I Still Believe In Love’: Rhea Chakraborty On How Therapy Helped Her Heal After Sushant Singh Rajput Case

In 2022, businessman Lalit Modi took the internet by storm after he announced his relationship with Sushmita Sen. The former IPL chairman had shared a bunch of romantic pictures with the actress and referred to her as his “better half.” Many on the internet believed that the two had tied the knot. However, he later clarified that they were only dating. Recently, in an interview, Lalit Modi spoke about his most-talked-about relationship with Sushmita.

For More: ‘All Hell Had Broken Loose’: Lalit Modi Recalls Trolling After Going Insta-Official With Sushmita Sen

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অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

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কালিয়াকৈর চারটি গুরুত্বপূর্ণ সড়ক নির্মাণ কাজের ভিত্তি স্থাপন উদ্বোধন করেন মাননীয় সংসদ সদস্য মোঃ মজিবুর রহমান

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বাঘাইছড়ি পৌরসভার উদ্যোগে মশক নিধন কর্মসূচির শুভ উদ্বোধন

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গত ২৪ ঘন্টায় সিএমপির বিভিন্ন থানার বিশেষ অভিযানে নিষিদ্ধ ঘোষিত সংগঠন আওয়ামীলীগ, যুবলীগ, ছাত্রলীগ ও অন্যান্য অঙ্গসংগঠনের ৬৮ (আটষট্টি) জন নেতা-কর্মী গ্রেফতার

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