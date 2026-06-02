Ram Charan’s Fan Scares Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Event; Shilpa Shinde Reacts To Harassment Allegations | Bollywood News

Last Updated: June 02, 2026, 21:52 IST

A fan rushing toward Ram Charan startled Janhvi Kapoor at the Peddi event; Shilpa Shinde reacted to harassment allegations against a TV producer.

Ram Charan’s fan startled Janhvi Kapoor; Shilpa Shinde reacted to harassment allegations.

A video from the recent promotional event of Peddi has gone viral on social media after a fan reportedly breached security and rushed towards actor Ram Charan during the gathering. The unexpected incident briefly created tension at the venue and left co-star Janhvi Kapoor visibly startled.

For More: Janhvi Kapoor Shocked After Fan Rushes Towards Ram Charan During A Peddi Event, Video Goes Viral

Actress Shilpa Shinde, who became a household name after playing the gullible character of Angoori Bhabhi, has made a startling revelation about her dispute during her exit from the popular show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!’. She said that the sexual harassment allegations she had levelled against the show’s producer were false

For More: Shilpa Shinde Admits Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Producer Were False

For months, rumours linking Trisha Krishnan and actor-politician Vijay have remained a hot topic among fans and on social media. With The buzz surrounding their relationship has refused to die down Trisha seemingly had a quiet message for those invested in the rumours surrounding her.

For More: ‘Only Nose I Allow…’: Trisha Krishnan Takes A Dig At Trolls Amid Dating Rumours With Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

Rhea Chakraborty faced a lot following the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress was subjected to serious social media scrutiny, but even after going through so much, she still chose to believe in love. In a recent interview, Rhea opened up about how she managed to not let the trauma override her life over the last few years.

For More: ‘I Still Believe In Love’: Rhea Chakraborty On How Therapy Helped Her Heal After Sushant Singh Rajput Case

In 2022, businessman Lalit Modi took the internet by storm after he announced his relationship with Sushmita Sen. The former IPL chairman had shared a bunch of romantic pictures with the actress and referred to her as his “better half.” Many on the internet believed that the two had tied the knot. However, he later clarified that they were only dating. Recently, in an interview, Lalit Modi spoke about his most-talked-about relationship with Sushmita.

For More: ‘All Hell Had Broken Loose’: Lalit Modi Recalls Trolling After Going Insta-Official With Sushmita Sen

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News movies bollywood Ram Charan’s Fan Scares Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Event; Shilpa Shinde Reacts To Harassment Allegations