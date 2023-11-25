শনিবার , ২৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১০ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Kharge Exudes Confidence Over Cong Win in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, T’gana

নভেম্বর ২৫, ২০২৩
mallikarjun kharge 2


Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. (Image: PTI/File)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
(Image: PTI/File)

The Congress veteran alleged that Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao runs government not from Secretariat or Legislative Assembly but ”sitting in a farmhouse”

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday expressed confidence that his party would win the assembly polls in the states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. Addressing an election rally at LB Nagar here, he urged the electorate to dislodge the BRS government in Telangana. ”Election will be held in Rajasthan tomorrow. We are winning that. We are winning in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and also in Telangana,” he said.

The Congress veteran alleged that Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao runs government not from Secretariat or Legislative Assembly but ”sitting in a farmhouse”. ”He (KCR) does not meet the poor people or the elected MLAs,” he said. Accusing KCR of ’looting’ Telangana, Kharge said the CM now abuses even late PM Indira Gandhi. Training his guns on Amit Shah, Kharge said the Union Home Minister talks about leaders from the Congress and other parties being tainted. However, when such corrupt leaders join the BJP they become clean.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, the AICC chief said the saffron party has a ”big

which cleans politicians who join the BJP, in half an hour.”(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)

Aditi Ray Chowdhury

