Legendary Tamil Director K Bhagyaraj Passes Away, Salman Khan To Leave Galaxy Apartments? | Bollywood News

Last Updated: June 27, 2026, 21:51 IST

Veteran Tamil filmmaker K. Bhagyaraj dies at 73 in Chennai, Salman Khan gets nod for new Bandra home, Priyadarshan film Haiwaan to release on September 11, 2026

Here are the newsmakers of the day.

Veteran Tamil filmmaker, actor and acclaimed screenwriter K. Bhagyaraj passed away in Chennai on Saturday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. He was 73. Widely regarded as one of Tamil cinema’s most celebrated storytellers, Bhagyaraj is survived by his wife, actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, son Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj.

Read full story here: K Bhagyaraj, Legendary Tamil Director And Actor, Passes Away At 73 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Salman Khan and his family are a step closer to getting a new home in Mumbai’s Bandra after receiving approval to build a six-storey residential building in the neighbourhood they have called home for decades. That said, there is still no official word on whether Salman plans to move out of Galaxy Apartments. The actor has been living at the iconic Bandra residence since 1974, and it continues to be his primary home.

Read full story here: Salman Khan To Leave Galaxy Apartments? Actor Gets Nod For New 6-Storey Bandra Home

Has Hardik Pandya secretly married girlfriend Mahieka Sharma? That’s the question fans are asking after a few new pictures of the couple surfaced on social media. The photos have sparked fresh wedding rumours, with many claiming the two may have tied the knot in a private ceremony. In one of the pictures, Mahieka is seen wearing sindoor while posing with Hardik and an elderly woman, who is holding the couple’s hands. The images quickly caught the attention of fans, who began speculating that the cricketer and his girlfriend may have quietly got married.

Read full story here: Hardik Pandya Secretly Marries Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma? Viral Photo Sparks Speculation

Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun, who have been loved by moviegoers for their chemistry in Pushpa, are all set to reunite, but this time not as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli. Rashmika is all set to play a pivotal role in Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Raaka and, as per reports, the first schedule of the shoot is set to begin soon in Mumbai.

Read full story here: Rashmika Mandanna To Reunite With Allu Arjun For Raaka; Mumbai Schedule To Begin Soon: Report

The Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Haiwaan has been one of the most anticipated films of the year. While fans have been eagerly awaiting more updates on the film, the Priyadarshan directorial has finally got a release date. The makers of the upcoming edge-of-the-seat thriller announced that it will hit the big screen on September 11, 2026.

Read full story here: Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan Starring Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan To Release On THIS Date

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News movies bollywood Legendary Tamil Director K Bhagyaraj Passes Away, Salman Khan To Leave Galaxy Apartments?