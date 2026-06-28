Shubman Gill meets football legend Ronaldinho at FIFA World Cup, photo goes viral | Cricket News

Shubman Gill and Ronaldinho (Agency Image)

India captain Shubman Gill shared a memorable moment away from the cricket field as he met Brazilian football icon Ronaldinho Gaúcho during the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States.

Gill meets Ronaldinho

Gill, who currently leads India in both Tests and ODIs, has enjoyed a remarkable rise over the past few months and took some time out to meet one of football’s greatest entertainers during the global showpiece. The interaction between the Indian cricket star and the 2002 FIFA World Cup winner quickly caught the attention of fans on social media, bringing together two sporting icons from different generations and disciplines.The meeting comes at an exciting time in Gill’s career. The 25-year-old recently climbed to No. 2 in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings after a sensational series against Afghanistan. Gill struck 84 in the opening ODI before following it up with a magnificent 154 in the second match. Although he did not bat in the series finale, his performances helped him leapfrog both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the rankings.Gill now has a career-best rating of 791 and sits just 24 rating points behind New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell, with the upcoming white-ball tour of England presenting him with a golden opportunity to become the world’s No. 1 ODI batter for the first time.Ronaldinho , meanwhile, continues to remain in the spotlight despite retiring from professional football more than a decade ago. The Brazilian legend recently made headlines by signing with Italian Serie C club Ravenna at the age of 46. Announcing the move, Ronaldinho said he was eager to return to doing what he loved most.“I cannot wait to dance with the ball,” he said. “Football has always been joyful for me, and I’m excited to bring that spirit to Ravenna. Let the magic begin!”Ronaldinho remains one of football’s most celebrated figures, having won the FIFA World Cup with Brazil in 2002, lifted the Ballon d’Or in 2005 and enjoyed a glittering club career that included a spell with AC Milan between 2008 and 2011. His meeting with Gill at the FIFA World Cup served as a special crossover moment between two global sporting stars, one who inspired millions on the football field and another who is rapidly becoming the face of Indian cricket.