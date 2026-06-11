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Maharashtra Cyber Files FIR Against Pranit More; Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ Poster Sparks Plagiarism Debate | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ১১ জুন, ২০২৬
  • ৪৭ সময় দেখুন
Maharashtra Cyber Files FIR Against Pranit More; Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ Poster Sparks Plagiarism Debate | Bollywood News


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Maharashtra Cyber files FIR against Pranit More in connection with Gurugram show controversy. In other news, Alia Bhatt’s Alpha poster sparks Dune comparisons from netizens.

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Maharashtra Cyber Files FIR Against Pranit More; Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ Poster Sparks Plagiarism Debate

Maharashtra Cyber Files FIR Against Pranit More; Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ Poster Sparks Plagiarism Debate

Maharashtra Cyber has filed an FIR against stand-up comedian Pranit More in connection with the recent controversy surrounding his Gurugram show. FIRs have also been filed against Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar and other people involved in the row. As reported by the news agency ANI, FIR has been registered at the Nodal Cyber Police Station under sections 75(1)(iv), 75(3), 294 and 353(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 r/w 67 Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, against stand-up comedian Pranit, Himanshu, Dr Sejal and others. They have been accused of making alleged obscene, offensive and objectionable remarks concerning women, consent and deceased persons.

For More: Pranit More Faces FIR, Maharashtra Cyber Takes Action In ‘Rs 370 Biryani’ Comment Row

The latest poster of YRF’s highly-anticipated film ‘Alpha’, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor has sparked a wave of reactions online, with many netizens drawing comparisons to the poster of Dune. The newly unveiled poster presents the ensemble in a rugged, intense setting, with a sepia-toned muted colour palette and desert-like backdrop that sets a gritty, futuristic tone. However, soon after the poster dropped, social media users began pointing out its striking resemblance to the visual style to the poster of the Hollywood film ‘Dune’.

For More: Alia Bhatt And Bobby Deol’s Alpha Poster Sparks Debate, Netizens Call It ‘Dune-Coded’

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has reportedly come on board for Rajinikanth starrer Jainer 2, bringing them together on-screen for the first time in nearly four decades since Bhagwaan Dada (1986). According to Variety India, Hrithik gave his nod to the project after weeks of discussion and is expected to film his scenes in Chennai on June 22 and 23. Ahead of the shoot, the actor will undergo a series of look tests, with the team crafting a completely fresh look for his character.

For More: Jailer 2: Hrithik Roshan’s Cameo Confirmed In Rajinikanth Starrer? What We Know

Akshay Kumar is all set to be seen in Welcome to the Jungle. For the Ahmed Khan directorial, the actor will reunite with Raveena Tandon after several years. At the trailer launch event of the film, Akshay Kumar recalled an incident from the early days of their career together to highlight her dedication to her work. The actor said that despite the passage of time, Raveena’s commitment and work ethic have remained unchanged.

For More: Akshay Kumar’s Funny Take On Reuniting With Raveena Tandon: ‘Pehle Heroine Thi, Ab Heroine Ki Maa Hai’

Kriti Kharbanda, who was recently seen in the 2nd season of the streaming show ‘Rana Naidu’, has reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding offensive remarks of an audience member during comedian Pranit More’s stand-up gig. The actress recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture of herself, and wrote, “Manifesting (Not) the confidence of someone who treats Rs 370 like venture capital. Inflation is temporary. Delusion is forever”.

For More: ‘Delusion Is Forever’: Kriti Kharbanda Drops Savage Post As She Reacts To Pranit More’s Rs 370 Biryani Row

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