Manushi Chhillar Reveals She Turned Non-Vegetarian For Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: ‘I Didn’t Want To Lose…’

manushi chillar bmcm 2024 04 6ebeecca3d1e0e842bc180b3b20f0e17


Manushi Chhillar in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Manushi Chhillar in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Manushi Chhillar said that her father would force her to finish her non-vegetarian meals.

Manushi Chhillar is currently seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is headlined by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Manushi, who had been a vegetarian all her life, recently opened up about eating meat to build muscle for her role in the action entertainer.

Speaking to Zoom, Manushi said, “I have always been a vegetarian, my entire life actually, and one thing I told myself was that I would never be able to eat meat simply because I have never eaten meat in my life before. Then came Bade Miyan Chote Miyan… I was shooting for another film at that time and I got Covid. So, I was so scared because I didn’t want to lose weight as I needed to build muscle. My father, who is a doctor, suggested me to switch to meat.”

She said, “I asked him to make me something which won’t look like chicken. He used to sit on the table and watch me and forcefully make me finish my food.” She added, “So, we shot for the film in places like Jordan, Scotland, and London and in Scotland we didn’t have much vegetarian options so meat was my easiest source of protein.”

Manushi recently opened up about her prep for the role and told News18 Showsha that she ‘had to start from scratch’ as she had to match shoulders with action heroes – Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. “The fact that I would be sharing screen space with two of our biggest action heroes was nerve-wrecking. The good thing about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is that we had such a good team that helped us through the process. We had a great action director. I knew that I had the support I needed,” she said.

“I learnt MMA at Tiger’s gym. He used to train at the same gym. I used to cry a lot initially thinking it’s so tough! I had to keep practising and that’s how I managed,” she remarked.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films. It is written and directed by Ali and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali.

