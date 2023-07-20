বৃহস্পতিবার , ২০ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ৫ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বহি বিশ্ব

NDA Meeting in Delhi Was Its Farewell Ceremony: Akhilesh Yadav

জুলাই ২০, ২০২৩
befunky collage 2023 03 26t095917.604


Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (File image/IANS)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
(File image/IANS)

Yadav said that the people of the country will bid farewell to the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took a dig at the BJP-led NDA and said the ruling coalition’s recent meeting in Delhi was its ”farewell ceremony”, a day after 26 opposition parties formed the grouping ’INDIA’.

”The BJP has become afraid of ’INDIA’. This name (of opposition bloc) is good. ’INDIA’ is a message of development and inclusiveness,” Yadav said in a statement.

”When it comes to development and inclusiveness, it includes our socialist and secular commitment. May our country progress and move forward on the path of happiness,” he added.

Yadav said that the people of the country will bid farewell to the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

”The victory of the opposition alliance ’INDIA’ became sure when the BJP called the NDA’s meeting on the same date. The BJP-led coalition’s meeting was its farewell ceremony. The BJP’s farewell is certain. The new opposition alliance will take India to a new direction,” he said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that the problems of unemployment, inflation are increasing and are visible.

”It was said that demonetisation would end corruption… People changed the government in Karnataka because there was corruption of 40 per cent commission,” he said.

After attending a conclave of 26 opposition parties in Bengaluru, Yadav had on Tuesday said that Indian history will remember this day as the ”Bengaluru movement of patriotism and positive politics”.

In the meeting, the opposition alliance that will take on the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was named ’Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)



Source link

befunky collage 2023 03 26t095917.604
NDA Meeting in Delhi Was Its Farewell Ceremony: Akhilesh Yadav
wm minhaz sink
জুতা তুলতে নেমে কর্ণফুলীতে তলিয়ে গেল কলেজ ছাত্র
1689790923 photo
4th Test: Australia tail frustrates England after pacers shine on Day 1 | Cricket News
Honey
নোট চিনবে খাঁটি মধু, অবাক করা এক কাণ্ড দেখাচ্ছেন বিক্রেতা! ভাইরাল ভিডিও – News18 Bangla
shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
