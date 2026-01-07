Nick Reiner’s High-Profile Lawyer Alan Jackson Abruptly Exits In His Parents’ Murder Case | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 08, 2026, 04:00 IST

Alan Jackson, high-profile attorney for Nick Reiner, withdraws from the murder case of his parents, delaying the arraignment to Feb. 23.

Nick Reiner (L) has been charged with first-degree murder for stabbing his parents – Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Reiner – to death. (Reuters)

Nick Reiner’s high-profile criminal defense attorney, Alan Jackson, abruptly withdrew from the murder case involving the deaths of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, during the first court hearing of 2026.

Jackson, a media-savvy lawyer known for representing Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and Karen Read, had signed on in mid-December to represent Reiner, who faces two counts of first-degree murder. The sudden exit of the attorney took place on Wednesday, Jan. 7, for reasons he declined to disclose.

Alan Jackson Exits Case, Reiner Assigned Public Defender

Outside the downtown Los Angeles courthouse, Jackson told reporters, “We feel we have no choice but to withdraw. It’s not possible for us to continue our representation” of Reiner. He added that he could not discuss the reasons due to legal and ethical constraints and emphasized, “Pursuant to the law of California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder, print that.”

Before the hearing, Jackson met with Reiner alongside colleagues Caleb Mason and Jacqueline Sparagna of Werksman Jackson & Quinn. The group conferred in chambers with Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Theresa McGonigle, then returned to the courtroom about 10 minutes later.

With Jackson’s withdrawal, Deputy Public Defender Kimberly Greene has now been assigned to represent Reiner. She spoke briefly with the defendant before the proceedings and noted that he was “understanding there would be a change in his counsel.” Greene also confirmed that the family—Reiner’s brother and sister—had no prior knowledge of the attorney switch.

The change in Reiner’s legal team forced his arraignment to be postponed for the second time, now set for Feb. 23. During the hearing, Reiner indicated that he agreed with the new date.

Charges and Potential Penalties

Reiner, 32, faces two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances involving multiple homicides. Prosecutors have added a special allegation citing the use of a deadly weapon, specifically a knife, in the killings. If convicted as charged, he could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman, who has restored the death penalty in the county, stated he would only pursue capital punishment in “rare cases”, such as the killing of a law enforcement officer or school shooting, leaving Reiner’s sentencing outcome uncertain.

