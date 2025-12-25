বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৩:৪৮ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Shilpa Shetty Celebrates Christmas With Family, Hopes For ‘Love And Joy’ | Photos | Bollywood News ‘It had an unsavoury taste’: Bavuma reflects on Conrad’s ‘grovel’ remark after India tour | Cricket News Melora Hardin On Being Fired From Back To The Future: ‘I Was 17, I Burst Into Tears…’ | Hollywood News ‘Not going to criticise them’: Former captain defends England players amid Noosa ‘drinking’ storm | Cricket News ঢাকা-১৫ আসনে জামায়াত আমিরের মনোনয়নপত্র সংগ্রহ Shah Rukh Khan in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2? Mithun Chakraborty’s Hint Sends Fans Into Frenzy | Bollywood News ‘I get fans’ frustration, but…’: Ashwin explains why Vijay Hazare Trophy matches weren’t televised | Cricket News ILT20: Shayan Jahangir, Jordan Cox ensure Dubai Capitals a playoff spot | Cricket News Justin Bieber Shares Rare Pic Of Son Jack Blues As Santa Amid Ongoing Mental Health Concerns | N18G Mohanlal Was ‘Excited’ To Play Thalapathy Vijay Fan In Bha Bha Ba, Reveal Makers: ‘He Understood The Film…’ | Malayalam-cinema News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘Not going to criticise them’: Former captain defends England players amid Noosa ‘drinking’ storm | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৫ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
‘Not going to criticise them’: Former captain defends England players amid Noosa ‘drinking’ storm | Cricket News


Ben Duckett (right) during an England training session on December 25, 2025 in Melbourne. (Getty Images)

England’s Ashes tour has been engulfed by controversy off the field, but former captain Michael Vaughan has urged restraint, arguing that outrage over the team’s mid-series beach break in Noosa misses the bigger picture of cricket’s long-standing culture.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Captain Ben Stokes faced pointed questions on Wednesday after British media reports likened England’s downtime between the second and third Tests to a “stag-do”, with unverified social media footage appearing to show opener Ben Duckett drunk and disoriented. Stokes did not address the specific allegations, instead stressing that player welfare was his overriding concern as England prepare for the fourth Test in Melbourne.

India T20 World Cup squad: In search of ideal combination, Agarkar & Co. drop Shubman Gill

England cricket chief Rob Key has since pledged to investigate the claims, while the ECB said it is intent on establishing the facts.Writing in his Telegraph column, Vaughan cut through the noise with a blunt defence of the players. “I am not going to criticise England for what they got up to in Noosa,” Vaughan wrote. “I criticise what they do on the cricket field, the way they play, and the way they prepare to play cricket.”Vaughan admitted the footage was not flattering, but said singling out Duckett was unfair. “I am not going to point the finger at a group of young people who have had a few beers on a couple of days off,” he said. “I did exactly the same as them when I played for England, although I did at least know when it was time to go home, and that is probably what Ben Duckett needs to learn.”

Poll

Should media scrutiny influence team behavior during off days?

The former skipper then added that it is a systemic issue rather than an individual failing. “Duckett should not be reprimanded at all on the evidence we have seen, and neither should the other players,” Vaughan argued. “It is a wider issue: the game of cricket has created this drinking culture.”According to Vaughan, this culture is not unique to England. “England, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa all have the same culture,” he wrote. “You give a group of young people three or four days off to relax, and they’re going to do something like this.”



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘It had an unsavoury taste’: Bavuma reflects on Conrad’s ‘grovel’ remark after India tour | Cricket News

‘It had an unsavoury taste’: Bavuma reflects on Conrad’s ‘grovel’ remark after India tour | Cricket News

‘I get fans’ frustration, but…’: Ashwin explains why Vijay Hazare Trophy matches weren’t televised | Cricket News

‘I get fans’ frustration, but…’: Ashwin explains why Vijay Hazare Trophy matches weren’t televised | Cricket News

ILT20: Shayan Jahangir, Jordan Cox ensure Dubai Capitals a playoff spot | Cricket News

ILT20: Shayan Jahangir, Jordan Cox ensure Dubai Capitals a playoff spot | Cricket News

Applaud, yes — but heed the bigger picture: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s record ton exposes domestic cricket’s imbalance | Cricket News

Applaud, yes — but heed the bigger picture: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s record ton exposes domestic cricket’s imbalance | Cricket News

‘Pant and Bumrah came and apologised’: Bavuma reveals aftermath of ‘Bauna’ remark | Cricket News

‘Pant and Bumrah came and apologised’: Bavuma reveals aftermath of ‘Bauna’ remark | Cricket News

Ravi Shastri the next England coach? Monty Panesar explains why he fits the bill | Cricket News

Ravi Shastri the next England coach? Monty Panesar explains why he fits the bill | Cricket News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST