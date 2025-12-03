বুধবার, ০৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:৪৫ অপরাহ্ন
‘Not letting it get to us’: Ben Stokes hits back at Aussie media frenzy, says England prefer this to ‘miserable, freezing’ home | Cricket News

  বুধবার, ৩ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
‘Not letting it get to us’: Ben Stokes hits back at Aussie media frenzy, says England prefer this to ‘miserable, freezing’ home | Cricket News


England captain Ben Stokes during a nets session at The Gabba. (Getty Images)

England captain Ben Stokes has delivered a defiant message amid intense scrutiny on his team during the ongoing Ashes tour, insisting that no amount of media attention will stop the players from enjoying their time in Australia. Stokes, known for his combative spirit both on and off the field, said the glare of cameras and headlines is “part and parcel” of touring Down Under — and far better than enduring England’s gloomy winter.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The England squad has been under constant watch since arriving for the five-Test series, trailed at airports, golf courses and even during a visit to an aquarium. This week, Stokes and a few teammates were photographed riding electric scooters around Brisbane without helmets — prompting a sensational “Pommy Idiots” front page from The Courier-Mail. Queensland Police later confirmed they had cautioned the group about helmet laws.

But Stokes brushed aside the uproar, saying such incidents won’t affect team morale. “If they think it is going to stop us enjoying this country when we have time off then it is not going to do that,” he told the BBC.Stokes went on to praise Australia as the best destination for a cricket tour. “There are so many things to do… great golf courses, coffee shops and easy places to have lunch,” he said, adding that downtime is vital for players facing the pressure of an Ashes campaign.The England captain also took a light-hearted swipe at the British winter, remarking: “We need to enjoy countries when we get the opportunity because we live in England where it is miserable, freezing cold and dark at 4pm.”England are now gearing up for the second Test in Brisbane, starting Thursday, after suffering a heavy eight-wicket defeat in the Perth opener inside two days.





