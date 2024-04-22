Out or not out? Experts weigh in on Virat Kohli’s controversial dismissal in KKR vs RCB match | Cricket News

IPL 2024:

|

Besides the last-ball thriller that the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match produced on Sunday evening in IPL 2024 at the Eden Gardens , the dismissal of Virat Kohli on a controversial waist-high full-toss remains one of the talking points from the game.Chasing KKR’s 222 for 6, RCB’s star batsman and former captain Virat Kohli was adjudged out on the first ball of the third over when a full toss from Harshit Rana surprised Kohli, who ended up lobbing a simple return catch.The on-field umpires gave Kohli out while the batsman believed the full-toss was above the height of his waist and thus should be ruled a no-ball. Kohli went for a review, but because it was a slower ball and the batsman was standing out of his crease, ball-tracking deemed that the ball was dipping and thus would have been below Kohli’s waist height by the time it reached the popping crease.

It infuriated Kohli, who expressed his displeasure to the umpires before walking off, shaking his head in anger and disbelief and smashed the dustbin before entering the dressing room.

Kohli made 18 off 7 balls.

RCB, however, made a match of it, thanks to half-centuries by Will Jacks (55 off 32 balls) and Rajat Patidar (52 off 23 balls). It followed a flurry of wickets, but Dinesh Karthik (25 off 18 balls) and Karn Sharma (20 off 7) ensured the game went to the last ball, on which RCB needed 3 runs to to win. But Lockie Ferguson (1) was run out trying to steal a second run and force a ‘Super Over’.

ALSO READ: How to watch IPL in USA

It was RCB’s seventh loss in eight matches, while KKR moved up to the second spot with their fifth win in seven games so far this season.

Following the match, Kohli was again seen having a chat with the umpire, and also explaining to the KKR players what happened.

(Photo Source: X)

Interestingly, the BCCI had measured the waist height of each player in IPL 2024 to minimize errors in decisions related to beamers that can be ruled as no-balls.

Experts and former cricketers weighed in with their thoughts on the controversial decision.

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Irfan Pathan

Harsha Bhogle

Mohammad Kaif