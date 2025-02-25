Pathaan 2: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Set To Commence Shooting Next Year? What We Know

Last Updated: February 25, 2025, 14:58 IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan released in 2023. Now, as per the latest reports, Aditya Chopra has locked the script for its highly anticipated sequel Pathaan 2.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Pathaan’ released in January 2023 and turned out to be a massive blockbuster. Last year, it was reported that the two stars will return for the sequel, however, Siddharth Anand will not be directing it, according to Peeping Moon. Now, the latest reports suggest that Aditya Chopra has locked the script for Pathaan 2, and the shooting for the film will commence in the first quarter of 2026.

According to a report in Peeping Moon, the writing phase is now complete. Aditya Chopra has locked Pathaan 2 script, and plans to take it into production early next year. A source told the portal, “Aditya has been working on the script for ‘Pathaan 2’ since mid-2023. The sequel is designed not only to carry forward Pathaan’s story but also to lay the groundwork for larger conflicts in upcoming installments of YRF’s Spy Universe. It was due to the extensive planning and intricate storytelling that the scripting process took so long. Aditya, along with Sridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala, has crafted an exhilarating, high-stakes script that promises to surpass the first installment in both scale and intensity. Aditya consulted SRK on the script, and he was thoroughly impressed and enthusiastic about the direction of the sequel.”

However, the hunt for the director is still on. While Siddharth Anand, who directed Pathaan, will not be returning for the sequel, Aditya Chopra is on the lookout for a new director to bring a fresh perspective to SRK’s spy character. Meanwhile, preparations for Pathaan 2 will begin in the last quarter of this year. Shah Rukh will reportedly shoot for this sequel after finishing filming for Siddharth Anand’s film ‘King’, which also stars the superstar’s daughter Suhana Khan. King is targeting a 2026 release.

Released in January 2023, Pathaan marked Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the big screen after his 2018 movie Zero. Pathaan also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. Pathaan 2 will be the eighth film in the YRF spy universe after Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are currently working on War 2. Following that, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer ‘Alpha’ will release in theatres.