রবিবার, ২৫ অক্টোবর ২০২৬, ১১:২৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
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Udta Teer Box Office Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan’s Film Picks Up Pace, Earns Rs 7 Crore | Bollywood News Asian Para Games bronze leaves Suhas Yathiraj hungry for gold amid IAS duties and badminton | Asian Para Games 2026 News সংবিধান সংশোধন সম্পর্কিত বিশেষ কমিটির ৮ম বৈঠক অনুষ্ঠিত হোয়াটসঅ্যাপে মেসেজ শিডিউল করবেন যেভাবে ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৬ মৃত্যু, নতুন আক্রান্ত ১৮৯৮ Nihal Sarin, Koneru Humpy clinch individual gold medals at European Chess Club Cup 2026 | Chess News Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi Concert Gets Police Nod; Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Makers Drop First Look Video | Bollywood News সাজেকে পর্যটকদের জীবন রক্ষা ও পরিস্থিতি নিয়ন্ত্রণে সেনাবাহিনীর ভূমিকার প্রশংসায় পার্বত্য নাগরিক অধিকার পরিষদ বিতর্কিত বক্তব্যের জন্য হুইপ নিজানের দুঃখপ্রকাশ সিএমপি’র চকবাজার থানার অভিযানে আলোচিত ডিডিএন অফিসে হামলা-ভাঙচুরের ঘটনায় সিসিটিভি ফুটেজে শনাক্ত অন্যতম হামলাকারী মোঃ রাজ্জাক ওরফে চিকনা রাজু গ্রেফতার
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Udta Teer Box Office Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan’s Film Picks Up Pace, Earns Rs 7 Crore | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ২৫ অক্টোবর, ২০২৬
  • ৫৩ সময় দেখুন
Udta Teer Box Office Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan’s Film Picks Up Pace, Earns Rs 7 Crore | Bollywood News


News movies bollywood Udta Teer Box Office Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan’s Film Picks Up Pace, Earns Rs 7 Crore

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Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan-starrer spy-comedy Udta Teer showed growth on its second day, crossing ₹11 crore at the box office during its opening weekend.

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Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 2

Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 2

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan are back on the big screen with a spy comedy that has a fun twist. Their film Udta Teer released in theatres on Friday and received mixed reviews from critics. The movie is now in its first weekend, and its box office performance has been picking up.

Udta Teer earned ₹7 crore on Saturday, according to Sacnilk. With this, the film’s total collection has reached ₹11.10 crore in India. The film opened with ₹4.10 crore on Friday. It managed to bring in audiences despite competition from last week’s releases, including Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Navelli and Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar, which are still running in theatres.

The film will now look to Sunday to add more to its collection and end its first weekend on a good note.

News18 Show gave the film 3 out of 5 stars and wrote in its review, “The film’s attempts at humour often feel contrived. In one such sequence, an action scene unfolds inside the hospital where an immobile Burman is admitted. Vikrant uses Burman and his stretcher as both a shield and a weapon to fend off Pakistani agents. The sequence also involves a dead body and an awkwardly staged moment between her and Burman. The entire set piece is silly and frivolous and rarely funny. In another sequence, Vikrant and Dhruv chase Maqsood through the narrow lanes of Old Delhi. The scene is weighed down by excessive dialogue and over-the-top physical comedy, neither of which manages to elicit a laugh. In yet another instance, Burman is strapped vertically to a stretcher, with Dhruv using a remote to make him dance.”

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Udta Teer earned ₹7 crore on its second day, bringing its total net collection in India to ₹11.10 crore following an opening-day collection of ₹4.10 crore.

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October 25, 2026, 08:00 IST

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