Udta Teer Box Office Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan’s Film Picks Up Pace, Earns Rs 7 Crore | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood Udta Teer Box Office Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan’s Film Picks Up Pace, Earns Rs 7 Crore

Last Updated: October 25, 2026, 08:00 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan-starrer spy-comedy Udta Teer showed growth on its second day, crossing ₹11 crore at the box office during its opening weekend.

Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 2

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan are back on the big screen with a spy comedy that has a fun twist. Their film Udta Teer released in theatres on Friday and received mixed reviews from critics. The movie is now in its first weekend, and its box office performance has been picking up.

Udta Teer earned ₹7 crore on Saturday, according to Sacnilk. With this, the film’s total collection has reached ₹11.10 crore in India. The film opened with ₹4.10 crore on Friday. It managed to bring in audiences despite competition from last week’s releases, including Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Navelli and Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar, which are still running in theatres.

The film will now look to Sunday to add more to its collection and end its first weekend on a good note.

News18 Show gave the film 3 out of 5 stars and wrote in its review, “The film’s attempts at humour often feel contrived. In one such sequence, an action scene unfolds inside the hospital where an immobile Burman is admitted. Vikrant uses Burman and his stretcher as both a shield and a weapon to fend off Pakistani agents. The sequence also involves a dead body and an awkwardly staged moment between her and Burman. The entire set piece is silly and frivolous and rarely funny. In another sequence, Vikrant and Dhruv chase Maqsood through the narrow lanes of Old Delhi. The scene is weighed down by excessive dialogue and over-the-top physical comedy, neither of which manages to elicit a laugh. In yet another instance, Burman is strapped vertically to a stretcher, with Dhruv using a remote to make him dance.”

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 What is the total box office collection of Udta Teer after two days? Udta Teer earned ₹7 crore on its second day, bringing its total net collection in India to ₹11.10 crore following an opening-day collection of ₹4.10 crore. Who are the lead actors and directors of the film Udta Teer? The spy action-comedy stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, and it is directed and written by Aakash Kaushik in his directorial debut. When was Udta Teer released in theatres? Udta Teer was released in theatres on Friday, October 23, 2026, receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Powered by Ask News18

First Published: October 25, 2026, 08:00 IST