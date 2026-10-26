সোমবার, ২৬ অক্টোবর ২০২৬, ১২:৪৭ অপরাহ্ন
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সিএমপি বাকলিয়া থানা পুলিশ কর্তৃক পরিচালিত অভিযানে চোরাইকৃত মালামাল উদ্ধার সহ ০১(এক) জন পেশাদার চোর গ্রেফতার। Udta Teer Box Office Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan Film Beats Expectations With Rs 19.45 Crore | Bollywood News ‘I don’t think we can reveal on live TV’: Shadab Khan on chat with Haris Rauf | Cricket News ঠাকুরগাঁও-১ উপ নির্বাচনে সেনা মোতায়েন চায় জামায়াত হাম উপসর্গে আরও ৫ শিশুর মৃত্যু, নতুন আক্রান্ত ১৩৫৬ দীর্ঘ ৩ যুগ পর রাজশাহী বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় রেল স্টেশনে ট্রেনের যাত্রাবিরতি শুরু আগাম ভোটে হাড্ডাহাড্ডি লড়াই, ক্ষমতা পুনরুদ্ধারে নজর ডেমোক্র্যাটদের ইনস্টাগ্রাম ইউজারনেম পরিবর্তনের সহজ উপায় Udta Teer Box Office Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan’s Film Picks Up Pace, Earns Rs 7 Crore | Bollywood News Asian Para Games bronze leaves Suhas Yathiraj hungry for gold amid IAS duties and badminton | Asian Para Games 2026 News
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Udta Teer Box Office Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan Film Beats Expectations With Rs 19.45 Crore | Bollywood News

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  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ২৬ অক্টোবর, ২০২৬
  • ৫৩ সময় দেখুন
Udta Teer Box Office Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan Film Beats Expectations With Rs 19.45 Crore | Bollywood News


News movies bollywood Udta Teer Box Office Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan Film Beats Expectations With Rs 19.45 Crore

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Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan starrer spy comedy Udta Teer crossed 19 crore rupees in its opening weekend at the box office.

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Udta Teer crosses ₹19 crore in opening weekend

Udta Teer crosses ₹19 crore in opening weekend

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s Udta Teer hit theatres on October 23, 2026. The comedy spy film had a steady run despite new releases including Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar. Udta Teer is minting decent numbers at the box office.

Udta Teer Box Office Day 3

Udta Teer has had a promising start at the box office, collecting ₹4.10 crore on its opening day. The film picked up pace on Saturday, earning ₹7.25 crore, and continued its upward trend on Sunday. According to Sacnilk, the Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan-starrer collected ₹8.10 crore on its third day. With this, the spy comedy’s total box office collection stands at ₹19.45 crore after its first three days in theatres.

Udta Teer Review

News18 Show gave the film 3 out of 5 stars and wrote in its review, “The film’s attempts at humour often feel contrived. In one such sequence, an action scene unfolds inside the hospital where an immobile Burman is admitted. Vikrant uses Burman and his stretcher as both a shield and a weapon to fend off Pakistani agents. The sequence also involves a dead body and an awkwardly staged moment between her and Burman. The entire set piece is silly and frivolous and rarely funny. In another sequence, Vikrant and Dhruv chase Maqsood through the narrow lanes of Old Delhi. The scene is weighed down by excessive dialogue and over-the-top physical comedy, neither of which manages to elicit a laugh. In yet another instance, Burman is strapped vertically to a stretcher, with Dhruv using a remote to make him dance.”

What Is The Film About?

Udta Teer is a spy comedy film directed and written by Aakash Kaushik. The movie marks his debut as a director. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta and Achin Jain under Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Suhail Nayyar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Brijendra Kala and Sandeep Anand also feature in important roles. It marks Mukul Dev’s second film to be released after his death in 2025.

The story follows a Pakistani spy played by Ayushmann Khurrana. After losing his memory in a blast, he starts believing that he is an Indian Counter-Terrorism Squad officer. This confusion leads to several funny and action-packed situations as he gets involved in a cross-border espionage mission.

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After three days in theatres, the spy comedy film Udta Teer collected a total of ₹19.45 crore, beating expectations.

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First Published:

October 26, 2026, 07:50 IST

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