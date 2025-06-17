Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Locks New Release Date? Here’s What We Know | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: June 17, 2025, 21:05 IST

Telugu Chitraalu has reported that Pawan Kalyan starrer will now hit the big screens on July 25, 2025.

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Locks New Release Date?

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu is one of the most awaited films of the year. The action drama release has faced multiple delays. Recently, it has been reported that the film has locked a new release date. Yes, you are reading right. Telugu Chitraalu has reported that it will now hit the big screens on July 25, 2025. An official confirmation is still awaited.

The portal also mentioned that the new release date was finalized after a meeting between the producers and Prime Video, the OTT partner of the movie. The makers are facing pressure from the OTT giant. This comes after the makers on their X handle announced that the official release date of the film would be announced in a few days through their official channel. The makers said, “Kindly ignore all release dates currently circulating online. The new official release date will be announced in a few days through our official channels. We request your continued love and support until then.”

The film, which has been in the making for over five-and-a-half years, was scheduled to finally hit screens on June 12 this year. However, the release again got postponed recently. In a statement issued to announce the postponement of the release date, the makers had said that they were taking “a step back for bigger strides ahead.”

They announced that despite relentless efforts to meet the previously announced release date of June 12, the film would not be hitting theatres as scheduled.

Stating that the decision, though difficult, was necessary, the makers had said, “Powerstar Pawan Kalyan Garu’s legacy deserves nothing short of cinematic brilliance, and every frame of this magnum opus must reflect that. We ask for just a little more time, the reward will be worth the wait.”

“As the buzz grows, we are also aware of the wave of digital chatter and misinformation circulating across social media. Many are writing, speculating, assuming things and we kindly urge everyone not to believe or spread any unverified news. Please wait for updates only through our official handles. Until then, no single claim or rumor should be taken as truth,” the makers had said.

Directed by AM Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has music by Oscar-winner M. M. Keeravani and cinematography by Gnana Shekar V. S. and Manoj Paramahamsa. It has editing by Praveen K.L and is being presented by A. M. Rathnam and produced by A Dayakar Rao under Mega Surya Production.

