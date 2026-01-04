সোমবার, ০৫ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৩:০২ পূর্বাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

Premier League: Matheus Cunha rescues point for Manchester United in 1-1 draw at Leeds | Football News

  রবিবার, ৪ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Premier League: Matheus Cunha rescues point for Manchester United in 1-1 draw at Leeds | Football News


Matheus Cunha of Manchester United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

MANCHESTER: Matheus Cunha rescued a point for Manchester United in a 1-1 draw at Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday.The Brazil forward equalized for United after U.S. international Brenden Aaronson put Leeds in front in the second half at Elland Road.Aaronson opened the scoring in the 62nd minute, but Cunha leveled three minutes later. Cunha was close to firing a winner late in the match with a curling shot from outside the box that struck the outside of the post.United has lost just two of its last 14 games in the league, but six draws during that run have seen Ruben Amorim’s team struggle to keep pace with the top three in the standings.“This year I think we are in control of the games more often than last year,” Amorim told TNT Sports. “So it was a good game, but of course (I am) a little bit frustrated not to win.”Leeds is unbeaten in seven games and went ahead when Aaronson raced past United defender Ayden Heaven to shoot low into the far corner.Cunha scored his third goal in his last five games when latching onto a pass from substitute Joshua Zirkzee and sliding a shot past Leeds goalkeeper Lucas Perri.United has had to cope without injured inspirational captain Bruno Fernandes over the festive period as well as key forwards Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo, who are playing at the Africa Cup of Nations. Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo are also out with injuries.But Amorim suggested Fernandes and Mount could be close to returning.



