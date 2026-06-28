Rakhi Sawant Reacts To Akanksha Chamola-Gaurav Khanna Divorce; Sunita Ahuja Opens Up About Govinda’s ‘Many’ Affairs | Bollywood News

Last Updated: June 28, 2026, 22:00 IST

Rakhi Sawant reacts to Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna’s divorce; Sunita Ahuja opens up about Govinda’s ‘many’ affairs on Lock Upp 2.

Rakhi Sawant weighs in on Akanksha Chamola-Gaurav Khanna’s divorce as Sunita Ahuja opens up about Govinda’s ‘many’ affairs.

The first episode of Lock Upp 2 premiered on Netflix on June 27, and among the 15 contestants this season is Akanksha Chamola, wife of television actor Gaurav Khanna. In the first episode itself, she made a revelation that left hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh visibly shocked. Akanksha revealed that she and Gaurav Khanna have decided to separate and are heading for divorce. She added that the couple has been living apart for the past year. Her revelation was met with scepticism from a section of netizens, with some questioning the timing of her statement. Amid this, Rakhi Sawant’s comment on Akanksha’s revelation has grabbed attention.

For More: ‘Jhoothi’: Rakhi Sawant Reacts To Akanksha Chamola Confirming Divorce From Gaurav Khanna On Lock Upp 2

Sunita Ahuja recently drew attention for her comments about her husband Govinda during the first episode of the reality show ‘Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza’, where she made some controversial revelations. At the show’s premiere, Sunita reacted to a headline that quoted her as saying she would like a son like Govinda rather than a husband. She clarified by suggesting that relationships often require endurance and acceptance. She also said that Govinda had ‘many affairs’ in the past, adding that such things are common in the film industry.

For More: Sunita Ahuja Speaks About Govinda’s ‘Many’ Affairs On Lock Upp 2: ‘Hero Heroine Mein To Hote Hi Hain’

After spending more than 10 years together, Courteney Cox and musician Johnny McDaid have reportedly decided to go their separate ways. While neither of them has publicly commented on the reports, people close to the former couple say the breakup was peaceful and that they continue to share a strong bond.

For More: Friends Star Courteney Cox And Johnny McDaid Call It Quits After More Than A Decade: Report

Actress and politician Khushbu Sundar has reacted to trolling over sharing a wedding picture from her daughter Avantika Sundar’s wedding just hours after the death of veteran actor-director K Bhagyaraj. Hitting back at a social media user, Khushbu said she had every right to celebrate her daughter’s special day while also mourning the loss of a close friend.

For More: Khushbu Sundar Defends Wedding Post Amid Backlash After K Bhagyaraj’s Death: ‘I Have The Right To Be Happy’

Kriti Sanon and businessman Kabir Bahia have been in the spotlight for their rumoured relationship for a while now. Although the two have never confirmed or denied the dating buzz, their frequent appearances together have kept fans guessing about their equation.

For More: Kriti Sanon And Kabir Bahia Breakup Rumours Go Viral; Truth Behind Photo Revealed

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About the Author Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always …Read More

News movies bollywood Rakhi Sawant Reacts To Akanksha Chamola-Gaurav Khanna Divorce; Sunita Ahuja Opens Up About Govinda’s ‘Many’ Affairs