Ranbir Kapoor’s Intimate Scenes In Animal Create Stir; Giorgia Andriani Talks About Break Up With Arbaaz Khan

Animal has released across the country on Friday, December 1. The trailer had already promised that it would be a massy film about a father and son. However, the song, Hua Main, had also teased that fans would get to see an intense love story revolving around Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. While the song, Hua Main, had already given a tease at their chemistry, a few photos from the film have revealed that there a lot more intimate moments in the movie.

For More: Animal: Ranbir Kapoor And Rashmika Mandanna’s Intimate Scene Creates Stir, Photos Go Viral

Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani were in a relationship for the last four years. Following Arbaaz and Malaika Arora’s divorce, the latter, too, sought comfort in the companionship of Arjun Kapoor. Arbaaz and Malaika ended their marriage in 2017, having been married since 1998. Despite their separation, they continue to co-parent their son, Arhaan. And now, it turns out, Arbaaz and Giorgia have also split.

For More: Giorgia Andriani On Breakup With Arbaaz Khan: ‘The Relationship He Had With Malaika Arora…’

Back in August, Farhan Akhtar spilled the beans that Shah Rukh Khan won’t be making a comeback as Don in the third part of the franchise. This was followed by a teaser release of Don, starring Ranveer Singh. The announcement received a mixed reaction from fans. While some were happy about the franchise’s return, others thought Shah Rukh Khan should still play the stylish criminal being chased by police from 11 countries. This led to some criticism for Shah Rukh Khan and the creators of the movie, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

For More: Ranveer Singh Compares Don 3 Backlash To Daniel Craig’s James Bond Casting: ‘This Is Natural…’

TV’s one of the most popular sitcoms Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the headlines for the longest time. Since its lead actress Disha Vakani, who portrayed the character of Dayaben, took a maternity leave and left the show, fans have been waiting for her return. However, instead of her return, all they saw was stars like Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and Monika Bhadoriya quitting the show abruptly. Now, Dayaben’s fans can sigh with relief as she reportedly makes a comeback to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and fans are surprised to see how she looks now.

For More: Disha Vakani Returning To Iconic Show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Reports regarding Naga Chaitanya’s personal life, especially after his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu often make headlines. In a recent interview, the actor expressed that all scrutiny on his personal life does not bother him. He shared that people who are close to him know the truth and added that he wants to be remembered because of his craft.

For More : Naga Chaitanya Opens Up On Scrutiny On Personal Life After Separation With Samantha: ‘I Want To…’