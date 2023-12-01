শুক্রবার , ১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৬ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Ranbir Kapoor’s Intimate Scenes In Animal Create Stir; Giorgia Andriani Talks About Break Up With Arbaaz Khan

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ১, ২০২৩ ১০:২৭ অপরাহ্ণ
fotojet 2023 12 01t215045.778 2023 12 ac09f05d4464e704e95b1124c01ef148


Last Updated: December 01, 2023, 21:52 IST

Ranbir Kapoor's Intimate Scenes From Animal Create Stir; Giorgia Andriani Opens Up On Break Up With Arbaaz Khan

Ranbir Kapoor’s Intimate Scenes From Animal Create Stir; Giorgia Andriani Opens Up On Break Up With Arbaaz Khan

From Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal releasing on the big screens to Giorgia Andriani opening up on her break up with Arbaaz Khan here are the biggest headlines of the day.

Animal has released across the country on Friday, December 1. The trailer had already promised that it would be a massy film about a father and son. However, the song, Hua Main, had also teased that fans would get to see an intense love story revolving around Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. While the song, Hua Main, had already given a tease at their chemistry, a few photos from the film have revealed that there a lot more intimate moments in the movie.

For More: Animal: Ranbir Kapoor And Rashmika Mandanna’s Intimate Scene Creates Stir, Photos Go Viral

Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani were in a relationship for the last four years. Following Arbaaz and Malaika Arora’s divorce, the latter, too, sought comfort in the companionship of Arjun Kapoor. Arbaaz and Malaika ended their marriage in 2017, having been married since 1998. Despite their separation, they continue to co-parent their son, Arhaan. And now, it turns out, Arbaaz and Giorgia have also split.

For More: Giorgia Andriani On Breakup With Arbaaz Khan: ‘The Relationship He Had With Malaika Arora…’

Back in August, Farhan Akhtar spilled the beans that Shah Rukh Khan won’t be making a comeback as Don in the third part of the franchise. This was followed by a teaser release of Don, starring Ranveer Singh. The announcement received a mixed reaction from fans. While some were happy about the franchise’s return, others thought Shah Rukh Khan should still play the stylish criminal being chased by police from 11 countries. This led to some criticism for Shah Rukh Khan and the creators of the movie, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

For More: Ranveer Singh Compares Don 3 Backlash To Daniel Craig’s James Bond Casting: ‘This Is Natural…’

TV’s one of the most popular sitcoms Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the headlines for the longest time. Since its lead actress Disha Vakani, who portrayed the character of Dayaben, took a maternity leave and left the show, fans have been waiting for her return. However, instead of her return, all they saw was stars like Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and Monika Bhadoriya quitting the show abruptly. Now, Dayaben’s fans can sigh with relief as she reportedly makes a comeback to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and fans are surprised to see how she looks now.

For More: Disha Vakani Returning To Iconic Show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Reports regarding Naga Chaitanya’s personal life, especially after his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu often make headlines. In a recent interview, the actor expressed that all scrutiny on his personal life does not bother him. He shared that people who are close to him know the truth and added that he wants to be remembered because of his craft.

For More : Naga Chaitanya Opens Up On Scrutiny On Personal Life After Separation With Samantha: ‘I Want To…’

aditi mugshot 2023 11 5ad98019419997fb0d1c418cfd0217d4 scaled
Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri is the Senior Subeditor at News18.com. An avid Bollywood enthusiast, she loves interviewing B-Town celebrities, uncovering their stories beRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

fotojet 2023 12 01t215045.778 2023 12 ac09f05d4464e704e95b1124c01ef148 16x9
Ranbir Kapoor’s Intimate Scenes In Animal Create Stir; Giorgia Andriani Talks About Break Up With Arbaaz Khan
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20231201 WA0013
কালিগঞ্জের জাফরপুরে দুর্ধর্ষ চুরির ঘটনায় অবশেষে বাবু চোর আটক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20231201 WA0009
টাঙ্গাইলে আ’লীগ প্রার্থী কামরুল হাসানের সাংবাদিকদের সাথে মতবিনিময়
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
anil deshmukh 2023 12 f0042371ea1633d502770f677d781c9b 16x9
BJP Has Given ‘Supari’ to Ajit Pawar to End Sharad Pawar’s Political Career: Anil Deshmukh
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
images 45

এই ভাবে নিশ্বাস প্রশ্বাস ইস্যুগুলি দূর করলেই সহজে পাওয়া যাবে সমস্যার সমাধান ৷ The Tips can make you free from Heart Related issues.হার্ট সংক্রান্ত সমস্যা থেকে অতি সহজেই মুক্তি পাওয়া যায় যদি এই ঘরোয়া টোটকাগুলি মেনে চলা সম্ভব হয়ে থাকে, হার্ট সংক্রান্ত সমস্যাগুলি জীবনে নানান ধরনের সমস্যার প্রতিকার করতে পারে নিমেষেই, হার্ট সংক্রান্ত সমস্যা থেকে মুক্তি পেতে এই বড় বড় বিষয়ের দিকে না মাথা দিয়ে ছোট ছোট বিষয়কে আরও সুসংহত করতে হবে, হার্ট সংক্রান্ত সমস্যাগুলি থেকে মুক্তি পেতে এই ঘরোয়া পদ্ধতিগুলি মেনে চলতে হবে ৷ – News18 Bangla

 nambiagenocides

নামিবিয়া গণহত্যা স্বীকার করল জার্মানি, চাইল ক্ষমা

 1595612642 news18 entertainment default image

Venezuela Claims Guinness World Record For Largest Orchestra

 indian flag

All You Need to Know about The Flag Code of India, 2002

 ecom reg ecommerce ecommerce barta

ই-কমার্স প্রজ্ঞাপনের নির্দেশনায় যা যা রয়েছে

 kangana ranaut 0

Movies Inspired from Ramayana Epic

 wm coalbasepowerplant

কয়লাভিত্তিক প্রকল্পে অর্থায়ন বন্ধ করবে উন্নত দেশগুলো

 wm rizvi and jobaida

জিয়া পরিবারকে হেয় করতে ডা. জোবাইদার বিরুদ্ধে মামলা: রিজভী

 Hamja25

মুফতি আমির হামজা ৫ দিনের রিমান্ডে – Corporate Sangbad

 FotoJet 30 169373987816x9

এই দুই ভেষজের সাহায্যে অতি সহজেই ব্লাডসুগার নিয়ন্ত্রিত হতে পারে ৷ These two herbs will reduce blood sugar from body. – News18 Bangla