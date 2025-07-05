Ranveer Singh Ruins Dhurandhar Director’s Big Birthday Surprise For Him | Find Out | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 05, 2025, 14:19 IST

Ranveer Singh has uncovered Aditya Dhar’s grand birthday surprise for him. However, the filmmaker has managed to keep the final cut a secret.

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar.

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who is directing Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, had a master plan for his birthday on July 6 this year. He secretly prepared to unveil a special unit of their highly anticipated film, Dhurandhar, as a gift for his leading man. Unfortunately, the news eventually reached Ranveer.

When the actor approached Aditya Dhar and asked him if it was true, the latter tried his best to evade the situation; however, Ranveer was in no mood to listen. He finally admitted it and requested the actor to trust him and patiently wait for the grand, official unveiling.

Sources close to the production reveal that Aditya was extremely keen to surprise Ranveer and went to great lengths to keep it a secret. Despite Ranveer having seen early rushes of Dhurandhar, the final electrifying first look unit, slated to drop on his birthday, has been kept under absolute lock and key. The duo has had lengthy conversations, with Ranveer asking numerous questions in anticipation, which Aditya has patiently answered. “Ranveer knows something special is coming, a true cinematic treat, but he hasn’t seen the final cut,” an insider shares, hinting at the delightful anticipation, adding, “It’s entirely Aditya’s ingenious way of making this birthday not just memorable, but truly iconic for his superstar.” Recently, a leaked video of Ranveer was leaked from Dhurandhar sets. The actor looked unrecognisable in long hair and a robe as he walked out of his vanity van and quickly stepped onto the film’s set. The leaked clip then focused on Sanjay Dutt, who was standing nearby. Ranveer’s look will remind you of his character, Alauddin Khilji from his 2018 film, Padmaavat, with Deepika Padukone. The film also stars R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal. It was in July 2024 when the film was first announced. Ranveer Singh, while announcing his upcoming film, wrote, “This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it’s personal.” On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in a lead role in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023. Next, he returned as Simmba in Rohit Shetty’s 2024 film, Singham Again. Next in line for him is Dhurandar.

Anindita.Mukherjee Anindita Mukherjee works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18 Showsha. She introduces herself as someone who is truly, deeply and passionately in love with SRK, films, shows and glitz – ba…Read More Anindita Mukherjee works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18 Showsha. She introduces herself as someone who is truly, deeply and passionately in love with SRK, films, shows and glitz – ba… Read More

First Published: