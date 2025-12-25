Ravi Shastri the next England coach? Monty Panesar explains why he fits the bill | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: England head coach Brendon McCullum is under mounting scrutiny after another humbling Ashes tour Down Under, and former spinner Monty Panesar has floated a bold alternative: Ravi Shastri. With England losing the Ashes inside 11 days and trailing 0-3 with two Tests remaining, Panesar believes a rethink at the top may be inevitable — and that Shastri is uniquely qualified for the job.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Speaking to journalist Ravi Bisht on his YouTube channel, Panesar argued that England need a coach who understands how to beat Australia in their own conditions, both tactically and mentally. “You have to think: who exactly knows how to beat Australia?” Panesar said. “How do you take advantage of Australia’s weaknesses, mentally, physically, and tactically? I think Ravi Shastri should become England’s next head coach. ”

Panesar’s case rests squarely on Shastri’s record. Under his stewardship, India won back-to-back Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia — first in 2018/19, India’s maiden series triumph there, and again in 2020/21. The latter victory was particularly remarkable, coming after India were bowled out for 36 in Adelaide and despite a squad ravaged by injuries.McCullum, appointed after England’s 4-0 Ashes defeat, initially transformed the Test side alongside captain Ben Stokes . England won 10 of their first 11 matches, but that momentum has stalled. Since then, England have lost 16 of their next 33 Tests and failed to win marquee five-match series against Australia or India.

Despite the noise, McCullum has reiterated his desire to continue, though he acknowledged his future may not be in his hands. Contracted until the 2027 ODI World Cup, he remains motivated even amid criticism.Panesar’s intervention, however, reframes the debate. For him, the question is simple: who knows how to win in Australia? His answer — Ravi Shastr i— adds a compelling twist to England’s coaching conversation.