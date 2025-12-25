Record! 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts history, becomes the first cricketer ever to … | Cricket News

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi created history with a stunning performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday. Playing for Bihar in their first Plate Group match of the 2025–26 season, the 14-year-old opener produced one of the most remarkable innings ever seen in domestic cricket.Sooryavanshi smashed 190 runs from just 84 balls against Arunachal Pradesh. He opened the batting for the Sakibul Gani-led Bihar side and completely dominated the bowlers from the start. During his explosive knock, he hit 16 fours and 15 sixes, showing confidence and power well beyond his age.With this innings, Sooryavanshi achieved a unique world record. He became the first men’s cricketer in history to score centuries in both List A and T20 cricket before turning 15. The youngster from Samastipur has already made headlines earlier by becoming the youngest player to score a century in the IPL and T20 cricket.On Thursday, he added another milestone to his growing list of achievements. At 14 years and 272 days, Sooryavanshi became the youngest batter to score a century in men’s List A cricket. He broke a long-standing record held by Pakistan’s Zahoor Elahi, who was 15 years and 209 days old when he scored an unbeaten 103 in 1986.Sooryavanshi reached his century in just 36 balls against Arunachal Pradesh. At that moment, it was the second-fastest List A hundred by an Indian batter. However, by the end of the day, his effort slipped to fourth place after Sakibul Gani and Ishan Kishan scored even faster centuries in 32 and 33 balls respectively.The young batter was not done even after reaching his hundred. He raced to 150 runs in just 59 balls, breaking another major record. This effort helped him surpass AB de Villiers’ record for the fastest 150 in List A cricket. De Villiers had taken 64 balls to reach the mark during the 2015 ODI World Cup match between South Africa and West Indies.Sooryavanshi’s knock played a huge role in Bihar posting a massive total, which later became a world record score of 574 in List A cricket. His fearless approach and record-breaking innings have once again underlined why he is seen as one of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket.