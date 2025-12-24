Record! Devdutt Padikkal’s Karnataka script history, pull off unthinkable chase in Vijay Hazare Trophy opener | Cricket News

Devdutt Padikkal (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Karnataka created history in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Jharkhand on Wednesday with one of the greatest run chases ever seen in List-A cricket at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Karnataka reached a massive target of 413 runs with 15 balls still left in the chase and five wickets in hand.This chase is now the second-highest successful run chase in the history of List-A cricket. Only South Africa’s famous chase of 435 runs against Australia in 2006 stands above it.

Highest chases in List-A cricket

South Africa – 435 vs Australia (2006)

Karnataka – 413 vs Jharkhand (2025)

Queensland – 399 vs Tasmania (2014)

Karachi – 392 vs Sialkot (2004)

Middlesex – 388 vs Durham (2025)

The foundation of this incredible win was laid by Devdutt Padikkal. The left-handed batter played a brilliant innings when his team needed it the most. Padikkal racked up 147 runs off 118 balls with 10 fours and seven sixes. Even though the required run rate stayed above eight runs per over for most of the chase, he kept his composure.Earlier in the match, Jharkhand looked completely in control. Their captain, Ishan Kishan, smashed a sensational century in just 33 balls. It was the second-fastest hundred ever by an Indian in List-A cricket. His knock pushed Jharkhand past the 400-run mark and made the target look almost impossible to chase in a 50-over game.However, Karnataka’s batters showed great belief and courage. Captain Mayank Agarwal gave the chase early momentum with a smooth 54 runs. In the middle overs, Abhinav Manohar played an important role by scoring a quick 56. Showcasing the right example of his power, Manohar maintained the pressure on the bowlers as he ensured the run rate never went out of reach.20-year-old Dhruv Prabhakar, who played a mature and confident knock on his List-A debut, added the final touches.He remained unbeaten on 40 and showed excellent composure. His smart running between the wickets and ability to find gaps helped Karnataka cross the line comfortably.