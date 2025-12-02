বুধবার, ০৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:১৩ পূর্বাহ্ন
'Ro-Ko ko mat roko': Sreesanth tells Gautam Gambhir not to stop Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – WATCH | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ৩ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
‘Ro-Ko ko mat roko’: Sreesanth tells Gautam Gambhir not to stop Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – WATCH | Cricket News


Despite the growing chatter around their futures and the team’s long-term roadmap, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma appeared unfazed. (AFP Photo)

NEW DELHI: Fresh off their commanding win in the series opener in Ranchi, senior pros Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma showed no signs of easing up as they put in a high-intensity training shift ahead of the second ODI. The match is scheduled for Wednesday at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Despite the growing chatter around their futures and the team’s long-term roadmap, both Kohli and Rohit appeared unfazed. The experienced pair trained side by side, facing a barrage of deliveries from India’s throw-down specialists during an extended net session.

Still have doubts? Virat Kohli blows World Cup trumpet with another masterclass

Kohli, in particular, appeared sharp and focused, taking on Raghu’s right-arm pace and Nuwan Seneviratne’s left-arm angles with intent. Under the floodlights, the former captain timed most balls sweetly, though a few fiery deliveries from Raghu zipped past his bat — a reminder of the pace on offer.Head coach Gautam Gambhir watched the action closely, positioned between the nets and keeping a keen eye on proceedings.However, one moment drew attention — after finishing his batting stint, Kohli rested both bats on his shoulders and walked past Gambhir without any exchange. Given recent headlines involving the two, the moment sparked instant curiosity.Rohit, who wrapped up his session shortly after, did pause briefly to chat with Gambhir before heading indoors.Amid the buzz, a clip of former India pacer Sreesanth has been circulating on social media, where he makes a clear appeal to the head coach.“Roko ko mat roko (don’t stop Rohit and Kohli). I will just suggest to Gautam Gambhir that he shouldn’t stop Rohit and Virat at all. Until they want to feature in the ODI series, they should keep on playing. Because they are a thousand times better than the ones currently playing. So all the best to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. They are brilliant players,” Sreesanth says in the video.Watch the video hereIndia currently lead the three-match series 1-0 and will be aiming to seal the contest in Raipur.





