Sai Pallavi Dances To Katrina Kaif’s Sheila Ki Jawani, Old Video From College Fest Goes Viral

An old video of Sai Pallavi has surfaced on social media, leaving netizens shocked. In the viral clip, Sai can be seen dancing to Katrina Kaif’s hit track Sheila Ki Jawani from the film Tees Maar Khan. She is seen setting the stage on fire as she imitates Katrina’s moves from the blockbuster song. Reportedly, the video is from Sai’s college fest.

A social media user shared the video of X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and wrote, “#SaiPallavi in Sheela ki Jawani song at her College Fest.” Check it out here:

On the work front, Sai Pallavi will soon be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. She has been roped in for the role of Sita, while Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing the role of lord Ram. Before Sai, Ranbir’s actress-wife, Alia Bhatt was in talks for Sita but backed out of the project due to dates-related issues.

It was recently reported that Sai Pallavi is charging Rs 6 crore for her portrayal of Goddess Sita whereas Ranbir has asked for Rs 75 crore as fees for the film. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this as of now.

Shooting for Ramayana started earlier this month and Sai Pallavi is likely to join the shoot soon. A grand Ayodhya-like set has been constructed in Mumbai for the same.

Besides Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor, Ramayana will also star KGF star Yash. The actor, who is also co-producing the movie, will play Ravana in it. On the other hand, Sunny Deol has reportedly been locked for the role of Hanuman. Bobby Deol and Vijay Sethupathi are also reportedly in talks for the roles of Kumbhakarna and Vibhashana respectively. Arun Govil, popularly known for playing the role of Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana, will be stepping into the shoes of King Dashrath in the movie. On the other hand, Lara Dutta will be seen as Kaikeyi.

Reportedly, makers are planning to release Ramayana on the auspicious occasion of Diwali 2025. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this as of now.