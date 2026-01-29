শুক্রবার, ৩০ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৪:০৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Rani Mukerji Opens Up About Losing Her Second Child Due To Miscarriage: ‘My Sense Of Loss…’ | Bollywood News Saim Ayub star in Pakistan’s win over Australia in first T20I | Cricket News ‘ফ্যামিলি কার্ড’র বিস্তারিত তুলে ধরলেন তারেক রহমান মৌলভীবাজারে পোস্টার বিহীন নির্বাচন, বেড়েছে স্বচ্ছতা ঐতিহ্যবাহী পর্যটন কেন্দ্র গলফ মাঠ খুঁড়ে চা চাষের উদ্যোগে নিন্দা শ্রীমঙ্গলে এনসিপি’র পথসভা তিন প্রার্থী এক মঞ্চে: চুয়াডাঙ্গা-২ আসন , জাকের পার্টির শান্তি সমাবেশে ঐক্যবদ্ধ উন্নয়নের অঙ্গীকার। বাংলাদেশ প্রেস কাউন্সিলের উদ্যোগে রাঙামাটিতে সাংবাদিক প্রশিক্ষণ দায়িত্বশীল সাংবাদিকতাই সুষ্ঠু নির্বাচনের মূল শক্তি -এ কে এম আব্দুল হাকিম শ্যামনগরের গাবুরাতে স্বাস্থ্য সেবার কারিগর তৈরিতে ফেইথ ইন এ্যাকশনের উদ্যোগ, ১৫ জন স্বাস্থ্য সেবককে ৫ দিনের প্রশিক্ষণ জরুরি প্রয়োজন ছাড়া বাংলাদেশ ভ্রমণে সতর্ক করল যুক্তরাজ্য
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Saim Ayub star in Pakistan’s win over Australia in first T20I | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৯ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
Saim Ayub star in Pakistan’s win over Australia in first T20I | Cricket News


Pakistan’s Saim Ayub plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. (AP Photo)

LAHORE: All-rounder Saim Ayub starred in Pakistan’s spin-assisted 22-run win over Australia in the first Twenty20 international in Lahore on Thursday.Ayub top-scored in Pakistan’s 168-8 with a 22-ball 40 that included two sixes and three fours, while Salman Agha added four sixes and a four in his 27-ball 39.The tourists managed 146-8 in their 20 overs with spinners taking six wickets for Pakistan.

Shivam Dube press conference: On mindset shift, reading bowlers and dominating middle overs

With the ball, Ayub dismissed Australian openers Matthew Short (five) and Travis Head, who hit two sixes and two fours in his 13-ball 23. Cameroon Green resisted with a 31-ball 36 but Australia succumbed to spin with Abrar Ahmed taking 2-10 while Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan took a wicket apiece.Both teams were tuning up for the Twenty20 World Cup starting in India and Sri Lanka from February 7.Pakistan skipper Agha praised a team effort.“It was a great game with complete team effort,” said Agha. “We started well with the bat but couldn’t finish the way we wanted.“It became challenging after the first 10 overs as the ball stopped coming onto the bat, but I think we were outstanding with the ball.”Head, standing in for regular skipper Mitchell Marsh who rested, showed disappointment over batting. “It was disappointing, but that’s how batting goes sometimes,” said Head. “We felt like we dragged it back well after the first 10 overs but as the ball got softer, it became harder to score.”Earlier, Ayub led Pakistan’s batting after the home team won the toss and chose to bat.Paceman Xavier Bartlett jolted Pakistan by dismissing Sahibzada Farhan with the first ball of the match.But Ayub and Agha restored the innings with a second wicket stand of 74, but spinner Adam Zampa put the brakes on Pakistan’s progress with 4-24.Zampa dismissed both Ayub and Agha in successive overs before accounting for Babar Azam (24) and Usman Khan (18).Debutant Mahli Beardman finished with 2-33 as Pakistan managed just 31 in the last five overs.The last two matches are on Saturday and Sunday, also in Lahore.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘Wanted guys to take responsibility’: Skipper Suryakumar Yadav rues after India’s 50-run loss to New Zealand | Cricket News

‘Wanted guys to take responsibility’: Skipper Suryakumar Yadav rues after India’s 50-run loss to New Zealand | Cricket News

Sophie Devine holds her nerve as Gujarat Giants edge Delhi Capitals in thrilling WPL clash | Cricket News

Sophie Devine holds her nerve as Gujarat Giants edge Delhi Capitals in thrilling WPL clash | Cricket News

1,059 days on, WPL gets its first hundred — Nat Sciver-Brunt makes it | Cricket News

1,059 days on, WPL gets its first hundred — Nat Sciver-Brunt makes it | Cricket News

Ranji Trophy: Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shardul Thakur to miss Mumbai vs Delhi match | Cricket News

Ranji Trophy: Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shardul Thakur to miss Mumbai vs Delhi match | Cricket News

Crazy scenes! Hours after Scotland replace Bangladesh at T20 World Cup, BCB director quits | Cricket News

Crazy scenes! Hours after Scotland replace Bangladesh at T20 World Cup, BCB director quits | Cricket News

Joe Root masterclass levels ODI series as England beat Sri Lanka in Colombo | Cricket News

Joe Root masterclass levels ODI series as England beat Sri Lanka in Colombo | Cricket News

Rani Mukerji Opens Up About Losing Her Second Child Due To Miscarriage: ‘My Sense Of Loss…’ | Bollywood News
Rani Mukerji Opens Up About Losing Her Second Child Due To Miscarriage: ‘My Sense Of Loss…’ | Bollywood News
Saim Ayub star in Pakistan’s win over Australia in first T20I | Cricket News
Saim Ayub star in Pakistan’s win over Australia in first T20I | Cricket News
‘ফ্যামিলি কার্ড’র বিস্তারিত তুলে ধরলেন তারেক রহমান
‘ফ্যামিলি কার্ড’র বিস্তারিত তুলে ধরলেন তারেক রহমান
মৌলভীবাজারে পোস্টার বিহীন নির্বাচন, বেড়েছে স্বচ্ছতা
মৌলভীবাজারে পোস্টার বিহীন নির্বাচন, বেড়েছে স্বচ্ছতা
ঐতিহ্যবাহী পর্যটন কেন্দ্র গলফ মাঠ খুঁড়ে চা চাষের উদ্যোগে নিন্দা
ঐতিহ্যবাহী পর্যটন কেন্দ্র গলফ মাঠ খুঁড়ে চা চাষের উদ্যোগে নিন্দা
শ্রীমঙ্গলে এনসিপি’র পথসভা
শ্রীমঙ্গলে এনসিপি’র পথসভা
তিন প্রার্থী এক মঞ্চে: চুয়াডাঙ্গা-২ আসন , জাকের পার্টির শান্তি সমাবেশে ঐক্যবদ্ধ উন্নয়নের অঙ্গীকার।
তিন প্রার্থী এক মঞ্চে: চুয়াডাঙ্গা-২ আসন , জাকের পার্টির শান্তি সমাবেশে ঐক্যবদ্ধ উন্নয়নের অঙ্গীকার।
বাংলাদেশ প্রেস কাউন্সিলের উদ্যোগে রাঙামাটিতে সাংবাদিক প্রশিক্ষণ দায়িত্বশীল সাংবাদিকতাই সুষ্ঠু নির্বাচনের মূল শক্তি -এ কে এম আব্দুল হাকিম
বাংলাদেশ প্রেস কাউন্সিলের উদ্যোগে রাঙামাটিতে সাংবাদিক প্রশিক্ষণ দায়িত্বশীল সাংবাদিকতাই সুষ্ঠু নির্বাচনের মূল শক্তি -এ কে এম আব্দুল হাকিম
শ্যামনগরের গাবুরাতে স্বাস্থ্য সেবার কারিগর তৈরিতে ফেইথ ইন এ্যাকশনের উদ্যোগ, ১৫ জন স্বাস্থ্য সেবককে ৫ দিনের প্রশিক্ষণ
শ্যামনগরের গাবুরাতে স্বাস্থ্য সেবার কারিগর তৈরিতে ফেইথ ইন এ্যাকশনের উদ্যোগ, ১৫ জন স্বাস্থ্য সেবককে ৫ দিনের প্রশিক্ষণ
জরুরি প্রয়োজন ছাড়া বাংলাদেশ ভ্রমণে সতর্ক করল যুক্তরাজ্য
জরুরি প্রয়োজন ছাড়া বাংলাদেশ ভ্রমণে সতর্ক করল যুক্তরাজ্য
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
‘পাতানো নির্বাচন’ এর আভাস পেলে রাজপথে প্রতিহত করার হুঁশিয়ারি আসিফ মাহমুদের
‘পাতানো নির্বাচন’ এর আভাস পেলে রাজপথে প্রতিহত করার হুঁশিয়ারি আসিফ মাহমুদের
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
ট্রাইব্যুনালে আত্মসমর্পণ করলেন ফাঁসির দণ্ডপ্রাপ্ত আসামি আবুল কালাম আজাদ – Corporate Sangbad
ট্রাইব্যুনালে আত্মসমর্পণ করলেন ফাঁসির দণ্ডপ্রাপ্ত আসামি আবুল কালাম আজাদ – Corporate Sangbad
সরকারি কাজে বাঁধা জুলাই যুদ্ধা তারেকের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা
সরকারি কাজে বাঁধা জুলাই যুদ্ধা তারেকের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST