সোমবার , ১৫ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ২রা বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Salman Khan’s Rumoured GF Iulia Vantur Meets His Family at Galaxy Apartment After Firing Incident | Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১৫, ২০২৪ ১০:৫৬ অপরাহ্ণ
iulia vantur at salman khans galaxy apartment 2024 04 96fdfef156a4a1691680dd129bc4cf6f


Iulia Vantur gets clicked at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment.

Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur paid a visit to his family a day after gunshots were fired outside the Bollywood superstar’s Galaxy apartment.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend, Iulia Vantur, paid a visit to his family at Galaxy Apartment, a day after gunshots were fired outside the Bollywood superstar’s building in Mumbai’s Bandra Area, where the actor and his family reside. Salman and Iulia have been together for several years, according to media reports.

The Romanian actress-singer was spotted leaving Salman’s building in her white-coloured Mercedes Benz around the evening today. She avoided the paparazzi stationed outside the actor’s Galaxy Apartment. She donned a plain black top and sported wavy locks for the low-key meeting.

Iulia has been a part of Salman Khan’s family gatherings on several occasions. She also attended his star-studded birthday party in December last year.

Earlier in the day, Salman Khan was seen leaving his Galaxy Apartment building for the first time since the firing incident. Salman’s white-coloured Nissan Patrol Bulletproof SUV left the Galaxy building around the afternoon today. His vehicle was surrounded by multiple police vans.

Salman’s appearance comes shortly after his family issued an official statement on social media, reacting to the firing incident. Sharing a lengthy statement on his official Instagram handle, Arbaaz said that the entire Salim Khan family has been “taken aback” by the shocking incident. “The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person on a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place,” Arbaaz wrote.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

