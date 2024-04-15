Salman Khan’s Rumoured GF Iulia Vantur Meets His Family at Galaxy Apartment After Firing Incident | Watch

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend, Iulia Vantur, paid a visit to his family at Galaxy Apartment, a day after gunshots were fired outside the Bollywood superstar’s building in Mumbai’s Bandra Area, where the actor and his family reside. Salman and Iulia have been together for several years, according to media reports.

The Romanian actress-singer was spotted leaving Salman’s building in her white-coloured Mercedes Benz around the evening today. She avoided the paparazzi stationed outside the actor’s Galaxy Apartment. She donned a plain black top and sported wavy locks for the low-key meeting.

Iulia has been a part of Salman Khan’s family gatherings on several occasions. She also attended his star-studded birthday party in December last year.

Earlier in the day, Salman Khan was seen leaving his Galaxy Apartment building for the first time since the firing incident. Salman’s white-coloured Nissan Patrol Bulletproof SUV left the Galaxy building around the afternoon today. His vehicle was surrounded by multiple police vans.

Salman’s appearance comes shortly after his family issued an official statement on social media, reacting to the firing incident. Sharing a lengthy statement on his official Instagram handle, Arbaaz said that the entire Salim Khan family has been “taken aback” by the shocking incident. “The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person on a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place,” Arbaaz wrote.