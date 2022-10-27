বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৭ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ১১ই কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Jungkook Earns Two Nominations At People’s Choice Awards, Shares Pretty Selcas From Qatar

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২৭, ২০২২ ২:০২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Last Updated: October 26, 2022, 22:15 IST

BTS member Jungkook shares his selfies from Qatar

BTS member Jungkook shares his selfies from Qatar

Jungkook took to his Instagram story section to share a photo where he can be seen doing the finger hearts and pouting. He also winks as he poses for the camera.

BTS’ youngest member Jeon Jungkook is currently in Qatar to promote the FIFA World Cup 2022. Several photos and videos went viral of Bangtan’s Golden Maknae from the Arab country as he stepped out for his activities. Now, the singer shared two selcas (selfies) with his fans and they are too pretty! Jungkook took to his Instagram story section to share a photo where he can be seen doing the finger hearts and pouting. He also winks as he poses for the camera.

He shared yet another photo where he can be seen in his room, simply looking at the camera. However, he left a sweet caption along with the photo. He wrote the word Qatar in Korean.

Take a look at Jungkook’s photos:

jungkook

Jungkook was also spotted earlier in the day as he stepped out for his activities. The singer was wearing a cream jacket which he paired with black pants. Jungkook was seen making heart gestures for fans and waving at them. He was also spotted shooting something in the streets of Qatar and was surrounded by a sea of people.

Meanwhile, the BTS member was also nominated in two categories in the People’s Choice Awards 2022 for his song Left and Right with Charlier Puth. He is nominated in the categories The Collaboration Song of 2022 and Music Video of 2022.

This comes after it was announced that BTS member Jin will be enlisting for South Korea’s mandatory military service after the release of his solo track, The Astronaut. He will be followed by the rest of the BTS members RM, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook. The septet also held a free concert in Busan this month.

jungkook 1 1
Jungkook Earns Two Nominations At People’s Choice Awards, Shares Pretty Selcas From Qatar
jiobook
upto-rs-5000-discount-jiobook-laptop-know-price-and-specifications | স্মার্টফোনের দামে Jio ল্যাপটপ, নিন রিলায়েন্স JioBook-এর সমস্ত খুঁটিনাটি – News18 Bangla
wm Qader 26 October 2022
‘ফখরুলের ভাবখানা এমন ক্ষমতায় এসেই গেছি’
received 858347955594875
আনোয়ারায় কেইপিজেডে ২০ শ্রমিক অজ্ঞান, কর্তৃপক্ষের দাবি প্যানিক ডিসঅর্ডার
shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
