Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 Releases In Theatres; Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Confirm Second Pregnancy?

Tiger is back. Tiger 3, the third part in the Tiger franchise (Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai), reunites us with Salman Khan the spy, who still makes a killer ‘daal’, loves his beloved ‘biwi’ Zoya (Katrina Kaif) and his son Junior, and this time around both Tiger and Zoya save Pakistan with the help of their friends. Just like Tiger says in the film, ‘Damaad hoon to iss mulk ki hifazat karna bhi mera farz hai.’ The film hit the theatres today.

For More : Tiger 3 Review: Salman Khan Is Every Bit The Superhero; Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi Shine Bright

A new video of Anushka Sharma has surfaced on social media which has left everyone convinced that the actress is indeed expecting her second child with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. In the new clip, the power couple is seen walking in what looks like a hotel, surrounded by their security personnel. While Anushka looked prettiest in a pink suit whereas Virat sported a green kurta and looked dapper as always.

For More : Anushka Sharma’s New Video Confirms 2nd Pregnancy With Virat Kohli? Fans Spot Baby Bump

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Diwali bash was a star-studded event which was attended by several celebrities. Among others, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also graced the party. The two actors were spotted arriving at Bebo’s residence on Saturday night when they were snapped by the paparazzi. In a video that surfaced on social media, Alia Bhatt was seen stopping Ranbir Kapoor to pose for the shutterbugs as they reached for Kareena’s Diwali party. She held his hand and seemingly asked him to pose for paps.

For More : Alia Bhatt Stops Ranbir Kapoor To Pose for Paps At Kareena’s Diwali Bash; Video Goes Viral

On the auspicious occassion of Diwali, south superstar Ram Charan hosted a grand Diwali bash for his friends and family. The party was no less than a star studded affair. Apart from Ram’s RRR co-star Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati were also a part of the festivities. On Sunday, Mahesh’s wife Namrata Shirodkar shared in a bundle of photos, that gave a glimpse of the celebration.

For More : Ram Charan Hosts Big Diwali Bash, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh, Jr NTR Join The Celebrations; See Photos

Sushmita Sen is celebrating Diwali with her loved ones around. She recently sent out Diwali greetings with her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl, and her elder daughter Renee. Her note read, “Happy Diwali to you & all your loved ones!!!❤️ Wishing you health, wealth, prosperity, happiness & love!!! Love you guys!!! #duggadugga I missed you shona @_alisah_09 you complete the picture!!! Warm, love & Regards, @_alisah_09 @reneesen47 @rohmanshawl & #yourstruly ❤️.”

For More : Sushmita Sen Sends Out Diwali Wishes With Rumoured Boyfriend Rohman Shawl And Daughter Renee