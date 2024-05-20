Malaika Arora Shares A Happy Selfie Flaunting Her Inked Finger Post Voting, Says ‘I Did My Duty’

Several Bollywood personalities cast their votes early on Monday morning for the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai. The polling commenced at 7 am in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra, with six of them based in Mumbai. Amid this, Malaika Arora also exercised her duty.

Sharing a happy selfie of herself, flaunting her inked finger, Malaika wrote, “I did my duty …. Your voice , your choice …. Go and vote .JAI HIND.” Malaika was seen donning a white attire with her wavy locks left lose. She smiled for the camera and showed her index finger.

Have a look at the photo:

Malaika Arora recently made headlines for renting out her Bandra apartment to costume designer Kashish Hans. As per documents accessed by Zapkey, Malaika Arora has rented out her flat for a whooping Rs 1.57 lakh per month for as many as three years.

Hindustan Times reported that the apartment is located in Pali Hill, Bandra West. According to the rent agreement, the amount is subject to a 5% increase every year. This means the rent for the first year is Rs 1.5 lakh per month while for the second and third years, it is Rs 1.57 and Rs 1.65 per month respectively. The documents showed as reported by HT that the agreement was registered on April 29 this year and that the tenant has paid a security deposit of Rs 4.5 lakh.

This is not the first time that Malaika Arora has rented out her property. A Zapkey report from 2022 claimed that the actress had rented out her Bandra flat in Casablanca Apartments to Jeffrey Goldenberg, owner of The Jeff Goldenberg Studio for four years. The rent for the first 12 months was set at Rs 1.2 lakh a month.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora recently co-judged the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer. Malaika Arora also appeared on her son Arhaan Khan’s vodcast Dumb Biryani. Furthermore, the actress starred in the Netflix show, The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Malaika will be next seen in the reality show Star Vs Food with Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar and Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi.