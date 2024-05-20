সোমবার , ২০ মে ২০২৪ | ৬ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
'God has got a plan': Virat Kohli sums up RCB's rise from the ashes in IPL 2024 | Cricket News

It won’t be wrong to call Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) the phoenix of IPL 2024, for the way they have literally risen from the ashes to script one of the most remarkable comebacks the league has ever seen. But there’s still unfinished business, which is why RCB icon Virat Kohli says “we gotta focus on the next one.”
RCB qualified for the playoffs, finishing fourth on the points table after defeating five-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their do-or-die match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru last Saturday.That was their sixth consecutive win on the trot, after losing seven of their first eight matches in this edition, which is what makes their run special and iconic. No other team has ever done that after a similar horror start to the season.

Kohli, with 708 runs to be the league’s top run-getter, has been one of the inspirational figures behind this comeback; but the batting legend doesn’t want to delve much into it as the team has the all-important Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals coming up. The losing team in that match exits the tournament, while the winners go on to play Qualifier 2 for a place in the final.
Qualifier 1 will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, with the winner moving into the final and the losing team taking on the winners of the Eliminator.
“God’s got a plan,” Kohli could be heard saying on a video clip on social media, as he walks towards the dressing room.
“So you just need to be honest with what you are doing. I think we were pretty honest with our hard work and we got the rewards. I don’t want to say anything more than this. We gotta focus on the next one,” the former RCB captain added.
Kohli has been with RCB since the inception of the league, which makes it his 17th season with the franchise. However, they are yet to win the title and will hope that this inspirational comeback continues for three more matches to end their wait.





